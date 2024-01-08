Country where doctors get the best salary: Salary exceeds S/1,000,000 per year Highest paying profession United States of America Canada | , World

The 10 countries participating in the survey are from North America, South America and Europe. Photo: Jazmin Serras/LR/EFE

However the medical profession in Latin America is not the best paid in the region – it ranks behind software engineering-, a country of North America It pays big salaries to its health professionals. Surveyed by Medscape This allowed us to analyze the salary situation of doctors in 10 countries between North America, South America and Europe.

for its part, World Inequality Database This situation within the country is confirmed by its own study which analyzes the national income of the average 10% of the highest earners in rich countries.

This country pays its doctors more than S/1,000,000 per year

The United States is the country that pays its doctors the best S/1,000,000 per year (US$352,000), This is revealed by a survey conducted by Medscape For health professionals in 10 selected countries on different continents: North America, South America and Europe, This agrees with the study of World Inequality DatabaseWhich analyzes the average national income of the top 10% of earners in the richest countries.

He still puts himself behind the country governed by Joe Biden Canada with average payout Annual income exceeds S/500,000 For these professionals. The salaries of this North American country allow its doctors to be part of the 10% with the highest incomes, surpassing the average income of the profession in other countries, such as spain,

World Inequality Database indicates that doctors’ salaries in the United States vary by specialization. Example:

Family Medicine (from US$292,850 annually)

Internal Medicine (up to US$296,656 per year)

Emergency Doctor (can reach US$298,978 annually)

Medicine is not the best paying career in Latin America

Medicine is the second best paying career in Latin America according to the report presented by ISEP University from Mexico. The best-paid professionals on the continent are in software engineering; Furthermore, this is what will happen High demand growth in the next 10 yearsAccording to United States Bureau of Labor,

Best paid professions in Latin America

software engineering

Medicine

psychiatry or psychology

Marketing

Administration

Engineers

Statistics and Mathematics.