CES 2024: How to watch live and online

The Consumer Electronics Show is here. The most important consumer technology fair globally Opens its doors from 9 to 12 January, And although it is mainly an in-person event that is enjoyed in all its glory in the various event halls of Las Vegas, there is also a place to follow it online through Presentations of key exhibitors. Here we tell you how to watch CES 2024 live and online.

CES 2024: Main online presentations

siemens presentation

The German telecommunications giant will present on how technology allows brands to improve the way we live, work and move.

It will take place on Monday, January 8 at 6:30 pm ET and should be streamed on the CES YouTube channel.

Presentation by Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

Gary Shapiro, CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), gives a presentation on the state of the industry.

It will take place on Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 a.m. and should be broadcast on the CES YouTube channel.

*All times are local time, GMT-8 in Las Vegas.

brand loyalty panel

A diverse group of panelists, including Snap co-founder Evan Spiegel and McDonald’s brand loyalty chief Allegra Krishnan, discuss how to develop products and brands that stick in the minds of consumers.

It will take place on Tuesday, January 9 at 11 a.m. and should be broadcast on the CES YouTube channel.

walmart conference

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will discuss how he will integrate technology to modernize the retail industry.

It will take place on Tuesday, January 9 at 2 pm ET and should be streamed on the CES YouTube channel.

Panel on Artificial Intelligence

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joins Microsoft Research Vice President Peter Lee and Eleven Health CEO Gail Boudreaux to discuss how to make artificial intelligence more accessible and used to build the modern economy.

It will take place on Tuesday, January 9 at 5PM ET and should be streamed on the CES YouTube channel.

Hyundai Conference

Hyundai CEO Kisun Chung talks about technological innovations in the infrastructure industry.

It will take place on Wednesday, January 10 at 9 a.m. and should be streamed on the CES YouTube channel.

Panel on Interaction with Artificial Intelligence

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman talk about how artificial intelligence will change the way we interact with technology on a daily basis.

CES 2024 Keynote to Feature Qualcomm and Nasdaq Leaders

It will take place on Wednesday, January 10 and will be broadcast on the CES YouTube channel.

Apart from these presentations, brands like AMD, ASUS, Nvidia and Razer will be giving presentations focused on new products. All of these will be broadcast on each brand’s YouTube channels.

Another way to follow CES is through Digital Trends, which will have the most complete coverage in English and Spanish.

