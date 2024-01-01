Cardinals hire Chaim Bloom as Mozeliak advisor

The Cardinals announced Monday that they have named Chaim Bloom as an advisor to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
“I’ve known Chaim for a long time and I think this is a great opportunity for the St. Louis Cardinals,” Mozeliak said. “It will be great to get an outside perspective on our organization from someone as respected as Chaim. It should be helpful to take a fresh look at all aspects of our baseball operations.
Bloom, 40, most recently served as the director of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox from October 28, 2019, to September 14, 2023. Under Bloom’s watch the Red Sox advanced to the American League Championship Series in 2021.
“I am excited to join the Cardinals and be a part of this great organization,” Bloom said. “Mo and his team have welcomed me warmly, and I look forward to building relationships here and learning, contributing, and helping us win.”
Prior to joining the Red Sox, Bloom spent 15 years (2005–19) in the Tampa Bay Rays’ baseball operations department, including the final three years as senior vice president of baseball operations. During his time with the Rays, Bloom worked in all areas of baseball operations, including player development, scouting, contract negotiations, salary arbitration and strategic planning.
A native of Philadelphia, Bloom is a 2004 graduate of Yale University. He began his baseball career with internship positions with the San Diego Padres and Major League Baseball.
(TagstoTranslate)MLB(T)Baseball(T)Major League Baseball