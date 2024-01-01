Kanye West praised his girlfriend’s excellent intelligence on her birthday

Kanye West took advantage of Bianca Sensori’s birthday to make a long and furious declaration of love for her.

rapper of Strong, Also known as Ye, on Saturday he paid a moving tribute to the woman who celebrated her 29th birthday and shared his life.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful and super amazing iconic muse, talented and inspirational artist,” Kanye West wrote in the caption of a series of photos of the young woman.

In one of them, Bianca Sensori can be seen smiling, sitting on a sofa and wearing white fur boots. Kanye West said: “I miss you when I wake up before you.”

He then praised the young woman not only for her beauty, but also for her intelligence and loyalty. He shared, “She has a master’s degree in architecture and has an IQ of 140. She stood by me every day when half the world turned its back on me.”

The 46-year-old music star praised his partner as “the most incredible mother-in-law” to the four children he has with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Her message ended with a declaration of love: “I love you so much, thank you for sharing your life with me!”

The couple, who are reportedly getting married in December 2022, celebrated Bianca Sensori’s birthday by partying with friends in Las Vegas.

The lovebirds were spotted holding hands while walking through the Wynn Resort and Casino on Saturday, January 6, wearing tiny black bikini tops and white skirts.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Bianca Sensori blowing out the candles on the cake while friends sing to her happy birthday.

