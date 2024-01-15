‘Cristo Cholo’ stages Stations of the Cross on San Cristóbal Hill after seven years (Video)

The 66-year-old artist visited holy friday The Cathedral of Lima, the Church of Santa Rosa, Las Nazarenas, San Marcelo, El Carmen, San Francisco and finally Santo Domingo will conclude its work on the hill. San Cristobal.

Cristo Cholo received public affection while climbing San Cristobal Hill. Source: RPP/Fiorella Ramirez

The so-called ‘Cristo Cholo’ Mario Valencia successfully completed the staging of way of the cross By Easter, On this occasion, the artist and his entire group were successful in completing the program. San Cristobal HillAfter seven years.

a team of rpp He accompanied him throughout his journey which began in the Municipality of Rimac and continued with a visit to seven churches in El Cercado: Lima Cathedral, Santa Rosa Church, Las Nazarenas, San Marcelo, El Carmen, San Francisco and Santo Domingo.

“The preparation is a bit hurt now. As you know, I fell from the fifth floor, so the physical preparation is not the same as before, now I am undergoing treatment to recover my health; but I will do everything for you I leave it in your hands.” of the Lord who has given us the miracle of this century, which is to regain the peak San Cristobal Hill“, said Mario Valencia R.P.P.

He ‘Cristo Cholo’ Approximately 1,500 linear meters are covered that make up the track circuit. San Cristobal Hill, Along with him there were hundreds of people who wanted to see the scene of crucifixion using a cross weighing about 90 kg. First

For this last act, he thanked rppTo all the parishioners who climbed the summit.

“We did it. This is such a divine moment, so special, so my gratitude to all these divine and holy people who have regained their pinnacle, this pinnacle of faith Easter, (I will do it one more time) if God allows me,” he said.

staged in San Cristobal Hill It became inactive after an accident in 2017, when a double-decker tourist bus collapsed while descending from the site. Nine people died and 30 were injured in that incident.

A large number of people participated in the demonstration with ‘Cristo Cholo’. Source: RPP/Fiorella Ramirez

Demand to declare the staging as cultural heritage

Actor Mario Valencia requested yesterday that the events he organizes each year during Holy Week, such as the baptism and the Stations of the Cross of Jesus Christ, be declared as cultural heritage of Peruvian religious events and customs.

“I have left a request (to Congress) for ‘Cristo Cholo’ and the Enmanuel theater group to be considered as cultural heritage of Peruvian religious events and customs, precisely to avoid these problems and so that there is a departure Be able to develop in the best way possible,” indicated Valencia in the program relationship Of rpp,

The actor has been staging the baptism of Jesus and the Stations of the Cross during Holy Week for 46 years, but he assured that he does not get any financial benefit from the act.