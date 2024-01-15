Bella Poarch releases scary video for next single ‘Dolls’

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 59 Views

Rolling Stone Creators Issue Launch Event – ​​Credit: René Wootson for Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone Creators Issue Launch Event – ​​Credit: René Wootson for Rolling Stone

(Spooky) Doll Behavior! TikTok queen Bella Poarch has new music on the way. On Wednesday, she teased the release of a horror-filled video for her next single, “Dolls,” coming July 15.

With his hair tied up in his signature pig tails, the musician is seen holding a deceased friend in his arms while standing in front of an apocalyptic backdrop.

More from Rolling Stone

The camera then zooms out as she lets out an anguished scream, revealing a masked man watching over the porch on some screens (a la). squid game) all time.

Porch first shared that the teaser would be arriving on Tuesday, posting a photo of himself with the mannequin head.

The release of “Dolls” follows last year’s “Build A Bitch” and his track “Inferno” with Sub Urban.

In a recent profile, Rolling stoneBrittany Spanos describes her new music as “Melanie Martinez-inspired, haunted doll-core, full of eerie piercing noises that add edge to her sweet, soft vocals.”

Porch explained, “Watching Beyoncé, she sang songs to uplift other people.” Rolling stone, “Now, this is what I want to do.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

(TagstoTranslate)Bella Porch(T)Rolling Stone

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

After Dune 2, Austin Butler stars in this divisive director’s crime thriller

After his brilliant performance in dune 2Austin Butler returns in the next thriller from a ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved