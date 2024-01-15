Bella Poarch releases scary video for next single ‘Dolls’

(Spooky) Doll Behavior! TikTok queen Bella Poarch has new music on the way. On Wednesday, she teased the release of a horror-filled video for her next single, “Dolls,” coming July 15.
With his hair tied up in his signature pig tails, the musician is seen holding a deceased friend in his arms while standing in front of an apocalyptic backdrop.
The camera then zooms out as she lets out an anguished scream, revealing a masked man watching over the porch on some screens (a la). squid game) all time.
Porch first shared that the teaser would be arriving on Tuesday, posting a photo of himself with the mannequin head.
The release of “Dolls” follows last year’s “Build A Bitch” and his track “Inferno” with Sub Urban.
In a recent profile, Rolling stoneBrittany Spanos describes her new music as “Melanie Martinez-inspired, haunted doll-core, full of eerie piercing noises that add edge to her sweet, soft vocals.”
Porch explained, “Watching Beyoncé, she sang songs to uplift other people.” Rolling stone, “Now, this is what I want to do.”
