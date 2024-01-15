Aroldis Chapman moves to No. 7 on Opening Day 2024

Contribution of Cuban baseball to major League Baseball This progresses year after year, and is demonstrated by the fact that more and more players born on the island, with quality and quantity, make the roster of the 30 teams. aroldis chapman This is a reference to recent years.

with the current World Series champion Texas Rangerswho arrived for the start of the season mlb 2024 To pittsburgh pirateswith his participation in opening day Put his name on the podium of the selected list of Cuban players mlb,

aroldis chapmanMade his seventh appearance in the opening game with his one-inning effort in the win Pirates About this miami marlins with final slate Six runs from five at Loandepot Park.

In play, aroldis chapman He played one innings and dismissed Josh Bell was in charge of the ninth defensive inning of pittsburghWhile he only threw eight pitches, seven of them were for strikes.

This work made them third player Cuba with the highest attendance on Inauguration Day mlbbehind livan hernandez (9) And Camilo Pascual (8),

aroldis chapmanparticipated in the first games of their teams 2012, 2013 And 2015 with t-shirt cincinnati reds And 2018, 2019 And 2022when he wore the jersey new York Yankees,

in six productions of opening day Of earlier, aroldis chapman He only got one save and that was when he sealed the win in 2015 Reds About your current team, pittsburgh pirates,

Aroldis Chapman overcomes three-way tie

As reported via X On official statistics scThis right-handed player moved ahead in the above list pedro ramos And dennis bazewho maintained their legacy mlb There will be six presentations on each opening day.

2024 is a new opportunity aroldis chapmanWho will be facing his 15th uninterrupted campaign since his arrival at the age of 36 mlb in 2010 with Reds,

Pirates This is the sixth uniform worn by the winner of two World Series, and who will search This year he had 350 saves and 1,200 strikeouts in his career.

