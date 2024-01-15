Cruz Azul: Juan Escobar accuses Ivan Alonso and defends Martin Alselmi

Juan Escobar’s departure from Cruz Azul It was full of versions and allegations about the reasons. established the idea that the protector opposed the idea of ​​fighting for a position New and young defenders as well as a controversy that may have arisen with the coach after the decision in a preseason friendly match.

The Paraguayan said goodbye to the fans of La Máquina through the network He immediately signed for Deportivo Toluca., Up to this moment, the Guarani player had denied Martin Anselmi his stated desire to leave. However, Till now he has not told who he holds responsible for his departure. And the coach didn’t press charges!

In the last hours, Juan Escobar spoke about the reasons for his departure from Cruz Azul It was aimed directly at Ivan Alonso, in that sense, El Capy denies any conflict with Martin Anselmiwhom he praised for their work, and He called the sports director a “criminal” To break the harmony built between the footballer and the coach.

,I never said that I didn’t like Anselmi’s arrival. He, the sporting director, the president and all my colleagues know that I have always spoken well of him, The work he does, he does it in the best way, and I never put a condition on it. I saw a lot of comments that I didn’t want to compete for a spot.”Escobar said in an interview with ESPN.

Juan Escobar: “Iván Alonso was at fault, I had already talked to the coach”

,That’s why the sporting director (Ivan Alonso) was a little more guilty, because I had already fixed it, I had talked to the technical director, but another situation arose that surprised me., That’s why this thing happened, because it was one thing and eventually became another. I don’t blame the coach, the coach behaved well, but the sporting director did, I think he was at fault because of the way I came out.,Shooting.

Juan Escobar: “The farewell did not go well”

Besides, Juan Escobar regrets that his departure from La Maquina Cementera happened “by the back door”.“, after the time and achievements achieved in the institution. However, the defender said to stick to reality and look ahead.

,I think the farewell did not go well. But each one will have his own reason, his own interest and nothing else happens., “I know how to accept reality and I can’t say what I would do if I had to go out like this.”He concluded.