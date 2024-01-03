CSIC leads a large biotechnology project in Andalusia to develop tools to diagnose diseases and develop advanced treatments.

The Andaluka-Biotech Salud network will promote the harmonization of biodata, biomodels of human diseases and analysis platforms at the single cell level.

Precision medicine focuses on the individual and will allow more efficient diagnosis and treatment.

Andaluca-Biotech Salud has approximately one and a half million euros for its development and is co-financed by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities through the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan from the European Union NextGenerationEU (PRTR-C17) fund Is. .I1) and by the Minister of Universities, Research and Innovation of the Junta de Andalucia, within the framework of the Complementary Plan in Biotechnology Applied to Health. The institutions of other autonomous communities are already working on this plan at national level, such as Catalonia, the Basque Country, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragon and Galicia. Mario Delgado-Mora, scientific coordinator of Andalucía-Biotech Salud and research professor at the López-Neyra Institute of Parasitology and Biomedicine (IPBLN-CSIC), highlights the role of the CSIC centers in taking the initiative: their participation positions CSIC in health. As a leading institution in the design and development of biotechnology platforms for their application in the U.S. as well as in raising funds through instruments such as supplementary schemes.

According to Delgado-Mora, with this project we have set an ambitious goal, which is that Andalusia and Andalusians are the first to have the best tools for clinical diagnostics and biomedical research. He further said that the ultimate objective is to democratize cutting-edge technology and guarantee open and quality science in biotechnology applied to health at the regional and state level. To achieve this, Andaluka-Biotech Salud will implement new transversal, pioneering and unique biotechnology platforms over the next year and a half, focused on the development of tools for diagnostics and advanced or targeted therapies in personalized medicine. The same opportunities will be available to various research, health and educational centers as well as biotechnology companies to integrate them into their research and decision making, such as in the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of diseases. Could. Competitive advantage and innovation. Andaluka-Biotech Salud is coordinated by IPBLN-CSIC and is developed through three lines of action that integrate seven R&D&I projects. These will be guided by internationally recognized researchers in their respective areas of work, with direct involvement of more than 40 researchers and technologists. It will be implemented in the most prestigious research institutions and universities in the field of biotechnology and biomedicine in Andalusia.

The first line of action is addressed with a multidisciplinary project led by Dr. Joaquín Dopazo-Blázquez of the Progreso y Salud Foundation (FPS), whose objective is the reconciliation and integration of biodata bases of different nature, a system of search Is the development of. For the development of genomic, imaging and clinical data and the tools that enable their use. This integration allows the use of clinical and genomic data of more than 13 million Andalusian patients in cooperative projects with other autonomous communities, and for example with clinical trials of patients with compatible genomic profiles Explores existence, explains Dopazo-Blazquez. Biomodels of human diseases The second line of action, led by Dr. Miguel Ngiel Moreno-Matos at the Andalusian Center for Development Biology (CABD-CSIC), proposes, on the one hand, to create a working network in biomodels at the Andalusian level, in charge of the production. and optimizing an inventory of resources, tools, and protocols based on genome editing in different biomodels with different levels of resolution and precision. On the other hand, it will generate proof of principle for the development of biomodels of human diseases of health interest through the interaction and use of this network of research groups. Moreno-Mateos explains that this working group is made up of different laboratories throughout Andalusia that will unite so that there is a regional, national and international context that will help solve fundamental problems and questions in biology and medicine through adaptation across generations. Do. Use of different types of biomodels. Cellular Analysis Platform The third line of action is the most ambitious and addresses, through five research projects, closely linked and organized in two different nodes, the generation, optimization and consolidation of multiple biotechnology platforms focused on cutting-edge biological analysis at the scale of individual cells. Does it. Geographically and thematically. The node based in Granada will be led by Dr. Fuenciela Matesanz-del Barrio and Dr. Javier Martín-Ibaez of the IPBLN-CSIC, together with those responsible for genomics (Dr. Alicia Barroso-del Jesus) and bioinformatics (Dr. Will be. Eduardo Andres-Lane) units of that center. In collaboration with the University of Granada and the University of Cordoba, it will focus on the generation and development of two unique single-cell spatial transcriptomics platforms. The project led by Doctors Barroso-del Jesús and Matesonz-del Barrio seeks to incorporate the analysis of high-resolution spatial maps of gene expression for the diagnosis and prognosis of human diseases. According to Barroso-del Jesús, this technology represents a significant advance over current systems because it allows the functions of cells to be studied in their natural context, within a complex tissue, and to identify changes in pathological conditions. Matesanz-del Barrio believes that this project will allow Andalucia to remain at the forefront of personalized medicine internationally. The aim of the project, directed by Doctors Martin-Ibes and Anders-Lane, is twofold. First, bring the most modern existing technologies, such as improved single-cell spatial transcriptomics (stereo-seq), closer to clinical practice. Second, create a centralized reference bioinformatics unit, which will develop standardized analysis protocols that will ensure reproducibility of results. According to Andres-Lane, “Computational analysis of spatial transcriptomics data promotes the transition from the experimental field to the computational field, with the parallel development of bioinformatics. The integrated study of single-cell samples, their localization in a tissue , allowing to add a new layer of fundamental molecular information to biomedical research and its translation into the clinic. The node, based in Seville, will be led by CSIC researchers Javier López-Rosadale CABD, José Carlos Reyes-Rosadale from the Centro Andaluz de Biologia Molecular y Medicina Regenerativa (CABIMER) and Alberto Pascual-Bravodel from the Instituto de Biomedicina de Seville (IBIS) and will focus on On the development of three leading platforms specializing in single-cell transcriptomic, proteomic and epigenomic analyses, respectively. According to López-Ros, as part of Andaluca-Biotech Salud, we will implement protocols that allow clinical samples to be processed through transcriptomics at the individual cell level. Our goal is to be able to provide the clinical environment with high-resolution gene expression data to advance personalized and precision medicine strategies. Delgado-Mora confirms that there is no doubt that single cell technologies represent a revolution in precision medicine: they reveal tissue heterogeneity at the genomic and molecular scale, opening up new disease subtypes with differential diagnosis and prognosis. will allow the definition of. As well as their response to specific treatments.

