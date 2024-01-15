Cuban woman who tried to commit suicide due to lack of food for her sick son: “I don’t want to see him suffer”

Amid the devastating situation, 29-year-old Cuban mother Evelyn Pineda tried to end her life after not being able to provide food to her paralyzed and HIV-positive son.

“I was deeply depressed by the situation I was facing with my son and what he gave me was an attempt on my life because I could not bear to see him suffer from lack of food,” she said in a harsh testimony. Wanted.” Kubenet.

Given the precarious living conditions and lack of adequate food resources for his sick son, Evelyn Pineda ConcepcionShe sank into deep depression that led to her trying to take her own life in Havana two weeks ago.

Evelyn and her son, who are both HIV positive, faced a drastic change in their lives when the child contracted an infection that resulted in the left side of his body being paralyzed due to brain dysplasia caused by the associated parasite.

This condition deprived him of financial resources, to the extent that he was forced to sell his house to purchase a special mattress that would prevent the formation of bedsores.

The child requires constant care and a protein-rich diet, which she cannot afford due to the high inflation in Cuba and the impossibility of combining work with caring for her son.

Evelyn revealed that the lack of food and resources to care for her son drove her to such a state of despair that she considered suicide as the only way out. “I just thought about my situation, I didn’t understand that I was leaving him alone,” the woman said.

He was hospitalized as a result of a suicide attempt. Maritza Concepcion, the minor’s grandmother, described with anguish the lack of medical supplies when she arrived at the Julio Antonio Mella Polyclinic with her daughter.

It was only after speaking out against the shortcomings of the health system that Evelyn received the attention she needed, denouncing the lack of humanity in the treatment she received at the “Miguel Enrique” Clinical Surgical Hospital, where she claims her daughter was treated like an animal. I went. ,

The incident is a sharp reflection of the humanitarian crisis faced by many families in Cuba, where deficiencies in the health system, food shortages and economic decline compound the suffering of those who find themselves in vulnerable circumstances, like Evelyn. And his son’s case.