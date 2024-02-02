Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz’s Relationship Timeline

Daniel Craig officially got his Bond girl when he married Rachel Weisz. Although to be fair, Craig wasn’t even cast as James Bond in the 007 film series when he first met Weiss in 1994. They were both rising actors at the time, co-starring in the play great horizontal At the National Theater Studios in London.





It wouldn’t be until nearly two decades later that Daniel and Rachel would reconnect and fall in love on set dream house in 2010 and a year later they got married secretly. Craig said of his marriage to Weiss during an interview, “I’m in love. I’m very happy.” British GQHe declined to elaborate further.





Over the years, the couple has continued to keep their relationship private — including details about their daughter, whom they welcomed in 2018 — but occasionally, they’ll make a rare red carpet appearance or talk about each other. Will surprise us with a sharp comment. In press.





For every adorable moment, take a look at the timeline of Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig’s relationship below.









1994: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig met for the first time.

Rachel and Daniel first met each other as young twenty-year-olds while acting in a play great horizontal At the National Theater Studios in London. At the time, Daniel was married to his ex-wife Fiona Loudon, while Rachel later became engaged to film director Darren Aronofsky, with whom she has a son, Henry.





December 2010: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig began dating after shooting Dream House.

Weiss and Craig reconnect while filming thriller Dream house. After Weiss broke off her engagement with Aronofsky in November 2010, she and Craig began dating and vacationed together in the English countryside.





June 2011: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig secretly get married.

After six months of their courtship, Weiss and Craig were secretly married in New York City in the presence of only four guests: Craig’s daughter, Ella, Weiss’s son, Henry, and two of their friends. “We survived it,” Craig said. British GQ About the intimate function. “We did it privately. And I have a lot of people to thank for that.”





January 2012: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig make their red carpet debut.

Despite dating each other for two years, Rachel and Daniel did not make their official red carpet debut until the January 2012 premiere. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in Madrid.





October 2015: Rachel Weisz admitted to owning Daniel Craig fan merchandise.





Weiss confessed to owning Daniel Craig fan merchandise after comedian Dawn French admitted that she had a crush on the actress’ husband.





“You know what you can buy? I actually got one — one of those screen visor things that you put on the top (of your car) that says ‘Mrs. Daniel Craig,'” she said during an appearance in French Tea graham norton show, “You can buy them – I have one…I don’t keep it all the time, but sometimes.”





December 2016: Rachel Weisz reveals why she keeps details of her marriage to Daniel Craig so private.

Weiss explains why she’s often hesitant to talk about Craig in the press More For her December/January 2016 cover story.





“He is very famous, This would be betrayal. You have to protect your marriage,” Weiss explained. “When you’re younger, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great joys of not being a teenager is that you don’t have to share everything. When you get married, that door closes. The audience leaves, and you’re on with your life.”





January 2018: Rachel Weisz says she “never thought” she would get married before she met Daniel Craig.

While she was happily married for seven years, Rachel revealed that becoming a wife was never on her mind before Daniel. “I never thought I would get married,” she said. evening standard In 2018. “It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies – it seems like marriage is the main point of them. Then it happened, happily, at a more mature moment.





April 2018: Rachel Weisz reveals she is expecting her first child with Daniel Craig.

during an interview with the new York TimesRachel revealed that she and Daniel were expecting their first child together. Weiss was already mother to a son, Henry, and Craig shares a daughter, Ella, with his ex-wife Fiona.





He said, “We’re going to have a little human being. We can’t wait to meet him. It’s all such a mystery.” She added, “I will show soon. Daniel and I are very happy.”





September 2018: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig welcomed their first child together.

In September 2018, it was announced that Weiss and Craig welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace. A few months after the birth of their daughter, Weiss stayed with them Late Show with Stephen ColbertWhich revealed that the newborn looks exactly like Craig.





September 2023: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig make a rare red carpet appearance at The Albies.

Weiss and Craig made a stunning appearance at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s second annual Albie Awards — six years after they last stepped out on the red carpet as a couple. For their triumphant return to the spotlight, Rachel wore a simple but stunning black and silver gown, while Daniel looked dapper in a navy blue suit and glasses.