David Feitelson ‘crucified’ Honduras football with a lapidary phrase

Following the Catracha team’s exit from the Copa America, with a 3–1 defeat to Costa Rica, renowned Mexican commentator David Feitelson sent a dart to the Honduran press.

After losing in the quarter-finals of the Nations League on penalties against the Azteca team in a controversial duel, Honduras were highly critical of Mexican football; There was even discussion of “robbery”, apparently disappointed with the outcome.

David Feitelson was a critic of the Honduran press. Taken from ‘X’.

“Costa Rica and Canada complete those qualified for the Copa America. In the end, no one is missing. “Honduran football has been left behind for a long time,” Feitelson said on the social network ‘X’ (known as Twitter).

Azteca journalists have been critical of Honduran football on several occasions, not only because of unfavorable results, but also because of the functioning of the team, which has been excluded from international competitions, leading to a bad impression in the international press.

After Mexico expelled Honduras from the League of Nations, the exchange of news through social networks became more frank and did not wait for controversy and harsh phrases.

Feitelson defended the classification of the Aztecs in front of media such as Diario Deportivo Díaz, who did not hesitate to point out that the Mexicans’ victory was illusory and that they did not deserve to pass, because Honduras was better on the field and the refereeing was good. . Effect on last marker.

Precisely, Mexico will play the final of the League of Nations against the United States this Sunday at 7:15 pm, while Honduras was not only eliminated from the League of Nations, but also from the Copa America, making Catracho became angry. Media.