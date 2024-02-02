Dennis Gonzalez ranks third in technical singles

Doha, 2 February (EFE).- Catalan Denis Gonzalez, the first Spaniard to compete at the Doha World Cup, started this Friday in third place behind the representatives of China and Colombia in the technical pair exercises.

Gonzalez took advantage of a penalty from top gold favorite and fourth-placed Italian Giorgio Minicini. The Spaniard added 228.755 points, while Colombian Gustavo Sanchez added 228.9966 points. The best in the preliminaries was Chinese Shuncheng Yang (242.4367).

Minisini finished fourth with 218.09. The current world champion of this specialty, the Spanish Fernando Diaz del Río, is not defending the title as he announced his retirement a few days ago.

As for the final, which will be played this Monday at 18:00 CET, Dennis Gonzalez has a good chance for a medal. The Catalans performed a version of ‘Kiss’ by Prince, a great classic, which Denis defended well, although not at his best.

“I was quite nervous because this competition had more male participation than previous World Cups, especially with China and Italy, which are two teams that are used to having a lot more. I was completely focused on doing what I had to do. Was focused.” I have to prepare for the training I have done during these few months and I am happy,” he commented to EFE after practice.

At the end of this, Denis Gonzalez listened to the improvements of his two trainers (Anna Vega and Gemma Mangual), who asked him for higher altitude and more consistency in the exercises. In any case, the timing of the contest (12:50 local time) didn’t help either.

“It was not my best version, but I think it can be improved very easily for the final. At first I felt good, but I ‘died’ very quickly, although I was very focused mentally, I “I was able to keep myself safe for the whole practice by getting out of what I was doing. In the end I didn’t get any penalties, which was the important thing,” he explained.

He assured that there is room for improvement, including higher altitude of practice and better execution of hybrids, which are elements to be announced.

He indicated, “The score goes according to the elements, if I can go up half a point in each, I will have ten more points and that can get you a medal, although it is complicated.”

Dennis Gonzalez pointed out that Minisini suffered a penalty which cost him third place in the preliminaries. “I’m not too worried in that sense, because I know myself and I know that in the final I will do whatever it takes to get there, but if not, nothing will happen, because I have Would have given the best version,” he insisted.

In general terms, he feels satisfied: “That’s the most important thing, to be satisfied with what I have done because I have given my best training these months.”

