How will Hamilton’s move to Ferrari affect Checo Perez?

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari in 2025 will affect 13 drivers without contracts for that year, and one of them is Checo Perez.

whatever he does Lewis Hamilton affects in some way formula 1But let it be announced that he will go mercedes and will run ferrari in 2025 necessarily affects someone pilot with no contract Signed for that year, and even those who have it and this includes, of course, the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez,

check perez is in its most recent last year Contract with red BullTheir priority is an extension with Milton Keynes, which would come sooner rather than later if the season starts strong on Saturday and Sunday, and is consistent in the first third of the 24-race calendar, that is, for the eighth The GP who will be in Monaco, the 34-year-old from Guadalajara should already know what his future will be in the short and medium term.

Checo Perez and Lewis Hamilton AP

red bull seat side by side max verstarpen It is highly coveted, but also feared by F1 drivers. This is desired because it means running the RB20 and then the RB21, a development of the successful concept created by a group of engineers led by Adrian Newey.

But it is also a seat that not everyone will dare to climb on, because its development is oriented towards the special driving style of Max Verstappen which favors a car with a very strong front and very loose rear, but it is different from other It is very complex for pilots to adapt.

In any case, the market will be filled with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for McLaren seats by 2025; Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and his brand new teammate, Lewis Hamilton, with seven world titles on his chest; Of course, Red Bull have signed Verstappen; Mercedes has signed George Russell until 2025; Aston Martin has Lance Stroll as a permanent asset and that’s it, the rest of the seats in F1 cars are free.

Checo Pérez, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Alex Ebon, Alex Sargent, Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou, Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have no deals beyond 2024. 13 drivers are without contracts, without counting the youngsters who have graduated or will graduate from F2 and are waiting for an opportunity.

It’s good for Checo Pérez that many options are open, especially if those positions include places at Red Bull, Mercedes, Sauber – who will now have the power of Audi – and the financially very active Aston Martin, but also good. If the heavier drivers get accommodation and it is not about Red Bull, the Austrian team will have to secure its second wheel.

For example, if Fernando Alonso was successfully wooed by Mercedes, it would open up a spot at Aston Martin for someone like Carlos Sainz or for Checo himself, as Lawrence Stroll needs a driver who can develop a car. Can and get marks. Irregularity and almost contempt towards his son Lance.

Checo Perez could also be an option for Mercedes, although naturally Alex Albon, being from Williams, may wish to replace Lewis Hamilton. Audi can also field an interesting group of drivers and Checo Perez is always someone who fulfills the quota of speed and experience.

In short, if there are teams that are interested in Checo and others that take possession of other important drivers, Red Bull will have to protect them, unless, of course, Checo Pérez’s performances justify his value. Confirms and dismisses doubts, just like he did at the end of the 2023 season.

Checo Perez’s priority is to confirm to Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and the entire Red Bull leadership that he is the right driver for the team to withstand the onslaught of lineups like Leclerc-Hamilton, Norris-Piastri or Russell and whoever comes in. Are. Everything is in your hands.