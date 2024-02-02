Love is in the air between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid… Kylie Jenner is in full birthday gear

2 February 2024

There will always be love in the air between Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

Yesterday, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were caught taking a romantic walk through the streets of New York. But picture Which is airing on the network, we can see the two lovebirds all smiles and naturally.

Just a few months after the first rumors and a week after the actor and top model formalized their relationship by publicly walking hand-in-hand in London, it’s proof that this romance is becoming increasingly serious.

Kylie Jenner is preparing for her son Aire’s birthday

‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast are still close in real life

Five years already separate us from the end big bang theory, And if the cast members have experienced diverse trajectories since then, the fact is that they remain very close as revealed by Melissa Rauch and Kunal Nayyar, the two actors who found themselves on the set of the series night court,

“We never stopped loving each other,” the actress assured. entertainment tonight, his aide was quick to confirm. Melissa Rauch added, “I think we’ll always be a part of each other’s lives.” “We are always in each other’s hearts and we will always be family.” ,