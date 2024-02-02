Humpback whale found dead on La Libertad beach

The whale, whose dimensions were also not provided, was found on Xanadu beach in La Libertad, 45 km southeast of San Salvador.

This Thursday it was reported that they found a dead humpback whale on a beach in the La Libertad department in the Pacific Ocean.

“We regret to report the discovery of a humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) in a state of decomposition,” the Environment Ministry (Marne) said in a statement, without specifying the possible cause of the cetacean’s death.

The whale, whose dimensions were also not provided, was found on Xanadu beach in La Libertad, 45 km southeast of San. liberator,

Marne officials called for “civic responsibility” for “proper use of fishing nets”, as well as “conscious management of plastic waste” and called for boats to “respect the appropriate distance” when encountering whales. Did.

“These actions are vital to prevent accidents and protect our marine ecosystems,” the organization said.