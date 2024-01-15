Djokovic holds the record, breaking the debate with Federer and Nadal

Novak Djokovik He takes all the honors and ends the discussion. Apart from any debate about approach or styles, he has continued to accumulate brands that hail him as the best tennis player in all of history. Yes Roger Federer one of two Rafael Nadal They seemed unattainable, Noll Raises that bar even higher. Without going any further, this Monday he is linked to an incredible statistic: he has reached number one for 414 weeks, which, translated into years, is more than his closest follower, the Swiss Federer, with 310 at the top. Two is more.

native of when serbia received my first Grand SlamIn this 2008 Australian Open, Roger had twelve major trophies and Rafa had three. Probably neither the Swiss nor the Spanish imagined at that moment what would happen years later. The thing is that the Balkans currently have more cups than everyone else and the statistics do not stop destroying.

read this also

In February 2022 he broke the record of the German giant Steffi Graf 377 weeks at the top of the rankings to become the all-time leader – men and women – in the field; He had already surpassed Federer’s 310-week mark in March 2021.

nadalThe third member of the “Big Three”, he holds the sixth place in the ranking with the longest tenure in first place with 209 weeks. Noll would double that on March 18. Thus, this record-breaker, who by chance arrived last Friday on a flight towards Rafa Indian WellsStayed in Los Angeles for a few days to watch live with my son stephenparty of of MLS between Los Angeles Galaxy And this inter miami Of Leo Messiwhom he last met while having dinner New York during us open,

immediate future

As far as the future was concerned, however, he was disappointed in it. AustraliaDjokovic will face many more challenges in 2024. He is just two trophies away from reaching 100 career titles (only to be surpassed) jimmy connerswith 109, and Federer, with 103). Furthermore, it is highly likely that he will become the third person in history to reach 1,100 wins (behind Connors, with 1,274, and Federer, with 1,251).

The biggest motivation for the current year – as he himself has said on several occasions – would be to get the Olympic gold medal in singles paris olympic games, This is because it is the only achievement of people considered “great” that he could not achieve till now (only among humans) Andrew Agassi can win all four Grand SlamMasters, the davis cup and Olympic gold).

Knoll, a data breaking machine Lucas Koch/EFE

“You can always win all four Grand Slam And Olympic gold. I always have the highest goals. My body is in good condition and I have a great team behind me. Olympic gold is one of my great goals along with the Grand Slam. The calendar is going to be a challenge as we will move from slow surface to fast and then to slow surface (where will the Olympic Games be held) Roland Garros, From dirt to grass, from grass to dirt and then back to hard courts,” Nolle analyzed recently.

Coincidentally, he faced true deeds in the Olympics and was never able to impose conditions. He had four partnerships in singles: beijing 2008 (A bronze), london 2012 (Rank 4), Rio de Janeiro 2016 (33) and tokyo 2020 (4); His performance in doubles was also weak, as he participated in London 2012 (17), Rio de Janeiro 2016 (9) and Tokyo 2020 (4th in mixed games).