Doctors talk about collapse due to respiratory virus, and Salut denies it

Patients lying in corridors, patients with severe symptoms being treated in chairs, crowded boxes of up to five people, queues of ambulances at the emergency door to drop off or pick up users, eight to get to or receive care. , one has to wait for ten or more hours. Process entry into the plant…

According to health professionals, this is the rapid picture seen in the last few hours, in hospitals such as the Consorci Sanitary de Terrassa (100 percent public) and other centers – Hospital del Mar, Bellwitz, Moisés Broggi, Touli… -. Also collapsed, they agree. Sources, as patient admissions and visits increase due to respiratory infections and viruses such as flu or COVID.

Treatment of patients with five people in chairs, boxes for several days till admission… Reality of Terrasa Hospital

The Department of Health removes a lot of the ink from that drawing and maintains that the current reality in hospitals and primary care centers is not as chaotic as some professionals portray it. “There has been no collapse,” reiterates Francesc Xavier Jiménez, director of Catalonia’s National Emergency Plan (PLANUC). “It is true that there is a lot of activity in the centers and that 45% of all viral infections treated are flu, but the system is prepared to face this situation,” assures Jiménez.

Statements that are far from the perception of health workers at the grassroots level in the valley. “What we are experiencing in the last few hours is reminiscent of the first phase of the Covid pandemic,” says Javier Leonart, emergency physician at Terrassa Hospital and general secretary of Metges de Catalunya. A health collapse, “which is not very serious because it is widespread and affects other centers,” says Dr. Leonart. And what hurts this doctor most is that “the Catalan health authorities do not acknowledge or accept the problem; This situation only shows that the administration has normalized the fact that a patient lies in the corridor for hours, his dignity is at stake, or doctors leave the job due to stress.





celeste lopez

There are also conflicting perceptions about the current reality in health centers due to respiratory infections war Of data. Health sources revealed leader Hospitals such as Moises Broggi (Sant Joan Despy) have recorded maximum numbers of “up to 205 patients in the emergency room in a single day”. Some of these patients had to wait for seven days to be admitted to the ward. Jiménez justifies these waits (he does not admit that they are usually that long) with the fact that now 60% of cases that come to the emergency room due to respiratory infections are not serious. “So first of all we have to focus on the priority people,” he emphasizes.

At the Terrassa hospital, the secretary of the Metages de Catalunya reports, “We have 52 patients in the emergency room, pending admission because there is no room. “Accommodating these patients means occupying two floors of the centre.” The saturation here has forced patients to be referred to other health centres.

Francisco Xavier Jiménez, for his part, handles less worrying figures. The number of patients in Catalan hospitals has increased by 10% in the last month due to flu and Covid outbreaks, this senior health official says. And he says the increase in patients in recent days has been “between 2% and 3%.” Therefore, Jimenez reiterated that health care data “run within expected limits” during respiratory infections.

Javier Leonart does not share this. “We are complacent because the administration is not consistently doing its homework. And now, with the state of emergency and primary schools saturated, we will again have to resort to heroic measures, because there is no time to provide the system with more resources or personnel. Lorena, secretary of Infirmares de Catalunya, shares that thesis. At Les Courts CAP, where he works, he has treated 80 patients in one morning. “It’s outrageous, professionals are being asked to put in extra effort to do something that is impossible to achieve,” he criticized.





contract

On the other hand, Léonart revealed that the tensions generated among professionals by what he calls “the collapse of the system” are already taking their first effects. Francis Believe in. Here too the opposite poles of the problem do not match. Lorena of Infirmares de Catalunya regrets that “the last person to be harmed” by “this gross lack of foresight is the patient,” who pays for it along with the health workers who are on the front lines of the sick person’s care. The trouble never reaches the politician directly.”

Where everyone agrees that the peak of visits and income has not yet come. It is anticipated that the emergency and primary care situation is going to be complex in the coming days. Hopefully this upward trend will reverse by January 15 or 20. And that coincides with the fact that vaccination campaigns have failed this fall and winter.

Doctor: Mask in centers

The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC) yesterday proposed reinstating mandatory mask use in primary care centers to reduce the spread of flu, Covid and other respiratory diseases. semFYC advocates tightening safety measures to prevent transmission of respiratory viruses among people with multiple comorbidities and the chronically ill, and once again calls for setting up isolation spaces in health centers, distributing hydroalcoholic gels, and disinfecting waiting rooms. Opts for ventilation measures. Furthermore, it calls on health authorities to raise awareness among the population about the proper use of health services and not to seek medical care if it is not needed.





Antony Lopez Tovar




