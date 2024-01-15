Dodgers beat Giants with Glasnow Jewel

the set of Los Angeles Dodgers lost in its last appearance spring training To san francisco giants 6×4. in that conflict shohei ohtani He hit his second home run of the preseason and drove in a pair of teammates to score.

With the aim of testing a formula that will be replicated on multiple occasions during the 2024 Major League campaign, dave robertsThe director of the Los Angeles Dodgers also presented the Japanese with mookie bets And freddy freeman In challenge.





However, the duel remained tied at zero runs until the conclusion of the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers starter was responsible for it. tyler glasnow, The right-hander worked five and three innings without giving up a hit. Meanwhile, he dominated eight batsmen through strike and his earned run average fell to 0.90. Thus, he earned his first win of the spring with the Los Angeles organization.





You may be interested in: Official: Dodgers announce lineup with luxury trident vs. San Francisco

The Dodgers took control of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. receptor Will Smith He hit his second home run of spring training off teammate Mookie Betts. next, teoscar hernandez He repeated the dose with Jason Heyward on the pads. Hernandez debuted as a home run hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani hits his second home run with the Los Angeles Dodgers

One entry later, at the conclusion of the sixth, shohei ohtani He hit a ball hard and took two runs like his teammates. For this reason, the score was increased to 6×0 in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers.





The Japanese could not have anticipated that his hit would make a definite difference against their current rival: the San Francisco Giants. That team took advantage of Angelino’s defensive deficiencies in the bottom of the ninth inning and scored four runs to get closer to the scoreboard, but it was insufficient.

There is no doubt that Shohei Ohtani was the main offensive reference of the game. Asian batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs, his second home run, and had eight and nine RBIs. Additionally, he left his batting average at .579 and his OPS at 1.075.

As mentioned at the beginning of the note, the victory went to the right-handed Glasnow. Whereas, john rooney The rescue was noted and cody stashak Was defeated.



