Jennifer Lopez can no longer live without this miracle and healthy food!

Jennifer Lopez always takes care of her health. Moreover, the star can no longer live without Miracle and healthy food. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Jennifer Lopez is more content than ever in the arms of Ben Affleck

Many of you are still following the news related to Jennifer Lopez. And the simple reason for this is that there is a constant discussion about the one we nickname J.Lo. especially since Her marriage to Ben Affleck, After many years of separation, the couple finally found each other again.

To the delight of the fans. Since then, everything has been going well in the best possible world. The two lovebirds have perfect love together. Furthermore, he also decided Tell us about their romance in a documentary, Jennifer Lopez, for her part, has got a taste of life again.

Some time ago, he also admitted about his return to music. A comeback that she clearly attributes to her beloved and gentle, “When Ben Affleck and I got back together, I’m so inspired to make music again, Obviously, something surreal and very magical happened at the same time.”Explained the star on NRJ’s airwaves.

and continue: “I think we worked for less than two months and the album (This Is Me…Now, Editor’s Note) was finished”, The day of release of this work has also come This is me…now: a love story On Amazon Prime Video. “The story of a hopeless romantic and his journey to find love.”

“I think everyone is looking for love in some way or another. And this is a confusing thing. This is something we must discover for ourselves and each in his own way.” Jennifer Lopez added. MCE TV tells you more!

This miraculous and healthy food that the star can no longer live without

So you guessed that Jennifer Lopez is more satisfied than ever since reuniting with Ben Affleck. But if love gives wings to the 54-year-old American actress, singer, producer, model, dancer and businesswoman, it is not the only element that makes her happy.

In fact, J.Lo always took care of herself, An athlete, she wants to maintain her body. Furthermore, she particularly enjoys living a healthy life.

And she says that she is ready to do anything to stay healthy. diet is very important For Jennifer Lopez who has also found the perfect food to stay fit.

According to the latest information from Vogue magazineInterpreter ofon the floor There will be a weakness for Brussels sprouts. , we eat a lot of green vegetablesAsparagus, Brussels Sprouts, Broccoli and Kale »convinced star hello !

If you do not know, then know that Brussels sprouts help you to have beautiful skin. They also help strengthen your bones and promote digestion. In other words, they will be your ally to stay on top. And Jennifer Lopez loves them!