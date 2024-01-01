Don’t you get enough sleep? This Wellness Hack Can Make Up For It

Don’t you get enough sleep? you are fortunate. Sleeping eight hours straight may not be as necessary as you thought.

According to a recent study, When? Sleep matters more than quantity, especially when it comes to long-term health and longevity. published in magazine SleepThe study analyzed sleep data from more than 60,000 people and found that those who maintained a regular sleep schedule had a lower risk of death.

cottonbro/pexels

More specifically, people who followed consistent sleep patterns – they went to bed and got up at the same time each day – reduced their risk of various premature deaths by between 20% and 48%, And the risk of cancer-related death was reduced by 16% and 39%. and between 22% and 57% had heart or metabolic problems.

This doesn’t mean that adequate rest is unimportant, of course. But studies indicate that sleep duration is only a small part of its impact on overall health and well-being, and sleep experts agree.

“I always tell my patients that the moment they fall asleep—specifically, Stability When you fall asleep – it’s just as important as how much sleep you get,” says Jade Wu, PhD, DBSM, a certified sleep psychologist and sleep expert at sleep aid manufacturer Hatch, who was not involved in the study. “Everything” the world focuses on is eight hours, but if you sleep eight hours at different times, you won’t get all the benefits of adequate sleep.”

Wu also points out that although not everyone needs a full eight hours of sleep, everyone needs consistency in their sleep schedule.

“We call it social jet lag: when you wake up at different times throughout the week,” says Wu, giving the example of waking up at 6 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends: “It feels like Like you’re flying from “New York” to Los Angeles and back every weekend. How much jet lag you’re putting into your body.”