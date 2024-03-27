Draymond Green was sent off after arguing with the referee

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

draymond green were complaining to the officer Ray Acosta After being called for his first personal foul. A few plays later, after Stephen Curry was called for a shooting foul, draymond green He approached Acosta and started yelling at him. Acosta called him a technical foul, and when draymond green He didn’t stop, scoring another goal, ending his night at 8:24 of the first quarter.

Whereas draymond green The coach was leaving the field Warrior’sSteve Kerr expressed his dissatisfaction with the refereeing. During the next timeout, Curry paced back and forth, shaking his head.

Draymond Green was ejected for the fourth time this season. Photo: Getty

It was his fourth ejection of the season, the largest ejection of his career. draymond green, He is the first player to do so Expelled At least four times in a season since Kevin Durant was ejected five times in 2017-18, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

this was also the second time draymond green Was Expelled In the first quarter of this season.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, he is the only player in the last 20 seasons with multiple first-quarter ejections in a season.