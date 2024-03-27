Draymond Green was sent off after arguing with the referee

Admin 40 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 46 Views

March 27, 2024, 8:16 pm ET

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando, Florida – Foremost Golden State Warriors, draymond greenWas Expelled It took less than four minutes to start Wednesday’s game against orlando magic,

draymond green were complaining to the officer Ray Acosta After being called for his first personal foul. A few plays later, after Stephen Curry was called for a shooting foul, draymond green He approached Acosta and started yelling at him. Acosta called him a technical foul, and when draymond green He didn’t stop, scoring another goal, ending his night at 8:24 of the first quarter.

Whereas draymond green The coach was leaving the field Warrior’sSteve Kerr expressed his dissatisfaction with the refereeing. During the next timeout, Curry paced back and forth, shaking his head.

It was his fourth ejection of the season, the largest ejection of his career. draymond green, He is the first player to do so Expelled At least four times in a season since Kevin Durant was ejected five times in 2017-18, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

this was also the second time draymond green Was Expelled In the first quarter of this season.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, he is the only player in the last 20 seasons with multiple first-quarter ejections in a season.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Freddy Montero has a date to arrive in Cali and he has also chosen a number

betplay league Sugar Club President announces details of his signing. The Atlantic native is going ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved