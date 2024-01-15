ELBA 2024: the first Latin American meeting on animal welfare





Chile will host this unprecedented event in Santiago on 24 and 25 July that will bring together suppliers from different sectors under a common mission: promoting animal welfare at all stages of their life and production.

ELBA 2024 opens at the W Santiago Hotel as an unprecedented event, bringing together suppliers from different sectors under a common mission: promoting animal welfare at all stages of their life and production.

This unique meeting, to be held in Santiago (Chile) on July 24 and 25, 2024, aims to guarantee maximum food safety, responsibility and sustainability for consumers of animal proteins. It brings together veterinarians and animal care professionals from across the region who are committed to addressing issues critical to the physical and emotional health of companion animals.

Over two days, ELBA 2024 will offer keynote talks, panel discussions and fellowship activities, exploring best practices and fostering rich dialogue around animal welfare. With more than 350 attendees and 36 exhibitors from around the world, the event will feature rooms specializing in poultry and swine, aquaculture, livestock and pets.

Additionally, VIP Business Rounds will be held, providing an opportunity to engage with leading brands in the animal welfare industry.

Innovation, education and camaraderie come together to mark a milestone in the animal welfare industry: “Meet us where welfare is our priority,” the organization states.

In more detail www.elba2024.com,

tag