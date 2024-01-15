Apple Vision Pro: what they look like on the inside

Apple’s mixed reality glasses cover their headsets with multiple layers of protection. (I fix it)

Apple Vision Pro mixed reality glasses have generated a lot of interest in this innovative device in the technology community and curious people in general. distinguishable from the rest mixed reality glasses For one feature: They allow the user to maintain a clear view of their environment while interacting with overlaid digital elements.

Curiosity about how they integrate advanced technology into a compact design has inspired iFixit, a famous YouTube channel specialized in disassembling devices. Explore the internal hardware of mixed reality glasses in detail Manzana,

The glasses have multiple screens. (Youtube: iFixit)

Traditionally, glasses of this style, despite enriching the perception of the real world with digital elements, Can create a feeling of isolation from the outsideBecause people who use them can’t see their surroundings.

Faced with this situation, Apple implemented a feature called ‘vision,Which allows people to control their environment.

Analysis on YouTube suggests that this technology helps the Apple Vision Pro glasses reduce their size and weight.

However, removing the display dedicated to the ‘Eyesight’ function will be a major challenge, as it is not a simple component; This is probably the most difficult element to separate, leaving a high risk of damaging the entire device.

Apple Vision Pro glasses are made of several layers. (Youtube: iFixit)

After getting past the visors of the glasses and the various layers that make up the camera, you arrive at your logic board, motherboard or logic card.

This component acts as the brain of the device, housing the processor, RAM (random access memory), and circuitry for connectivity and other essential functions. In addition, many other elements and sensors connect to it, allowing the device to function properly.

This hardware is required for VisionOS to work,The operating system is designed specifically for these glasses. It is an interface specifically designed to merge the features of iOS and Mac.

This operating system provides an infinite spatial canvas to explore, experiment and play. This way the user can have the freedom to completely rethink their 3D experience.

Apple’s new glasses allow users to continue to see their surroundings. (Manzana)

People can interact with your app or become completely immersed in the world of your creation while remaining connected to their surroundings.

The system has the ability to react to natural light and shadow in a realistic manner, making it easier for the user to maintain a clear sense of spatial location and be aware of objects around them.

The main component of the glasses is the M2 chip, the same one Apple uses on its computers. This processor is complemented by another specialized processor for managing the cameras, sensors and microphones.

These glasses are equipped with 12 cameras and 5 sensors, as well as with 6 microphones. On the outside, they have two main cameras on the front, another four on the bottom and two additional ones on the side.

The motherboard contains the major operating parts. (Youtube: iFixit)

Despite the use of heavy materials like aluminum and a large glass front, the new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality glasses were able to withstand rigorous durability tests conducted by some exclusive channels, subjecting them to constant knocks and drops.

In the case of resistance testing conducted by Sam Kohl of AppleTrack, Gravity-based impact tests were conducted. In fact, the initial fall was from about waist height on thick carpet.

Later, The YouTuber walked around different areas of the house, hitting the headphones on various walls, doors and corners., And after being hit 20 times in the face, only small marks were found on the front glass, with some larger marks found in other areas.

content creator Dropped the device from a great height to see if it is intact Or if it broke into a thousand pieces.

The first resistance test of the Apple Vision Pro. (@AppleTrack)

It was a 2 meter fall onto a wooden floorDue to which there were some more scratches on the front glass and the right speaker was broken.

But this was not the only one and the test continued with other degradations as well. A small crack appeared near the hinge in the right hand and a gap appeared in the left handNear the microphone.

However, In general, the viewer and its functions continued to function normally.Hence the height of the fall increased and due to this the screen protector bounced and one of its arms broke.