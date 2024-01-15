He hit .429 and Oakland took him, Esteri Ruiz, to Triple A.

oakland athletics As an organization it does not have any major presence. your move is getting closer Las VegasThey had a 2023 season in which they won only 50 games out of 162 and in 2024 it doesn’t look like the situation will get any better, as the record is already 1-3 in the only developed series.

One of the few good things about the Californian franchise was the performance of one of its young stars. it’s about dominican Estuary RuizWho hit .429 in three games, with three hits in eight at-bats, including a double and a triple, in addition to a stolen base and an RBI.

The left fielder has established his limits and led the way with 47 RBI last season. American League With 67 pads out of 80 attempts.

Extra games may be the reason for Oakland Athletics’ decision

For all the reasons above, it was strange oakland This Monday, April 1, the decision was made to send Ruiz to Triple A. This was announced through a publication on its official social networks.

,Oakland Athletics outfielder Esturi Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The move frees up a spot on the 26-man roster for infielder Tyler Nevin, who was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles yesterday.«, the organization communicated through its X account.

It is believed that the cause is non-sports. Because Quisquean wore a bracelet with it inscription “Last Dive Bar”, It is meant as a tribute to the home of the Coliseum. Exercise Since 1968.

One of the players who used it was an outfielder brent ruckerWho did not have much participation in the season.

Manager of the organization Mohd. david frost He pointed to another reason why he believes Ruiz should It is more consistent when it comes to gaining ground.

This is all speculation about possible punishment for the franchise, which is going through a tough phase in the game.

