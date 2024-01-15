“I don’t watch movies”: Millie Bobby Brown has nothing to do with her fans, including her own work: Slideshow – Purebreak

1/16
The Lady and the Dragon Trailer / “My brain doesn’t like watching my own movies”: Millie Bobby Brown admits she hates watching movies, especially her own movies
© Netflix
2/16
Millie Bobby Brown – Arrival at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Women’s Collection fashion show at the Louvre (PFW) on March 5, 2024 in Paris. © Denis Guignebourg / BestImage
© BestImage
3/16
3/1/24 Millie Bobby Brown at the Netflix world premiere of “Damsel” held at the Paris Theater on March 1, 2024 in New York City. (NYC)
© BestImage
4/16
3/1/24 Millie Bobby Brown at the Netflix world premiere of “Damsel” held at the Paris Theater on March 1, 2024 in New York City. (NYC)
© BestImage
5/16
3/1/24 Millie Bobby Brown at the Netflix world premiere of “Damsel” held at the Paris Theater on March 1, 2024 in New York City. (NYC)
© BestImage
6/16
March 1, 2024, New York, USA: Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of the film The Lady and the Dragon © Nancy Kaiserman / Zuma Press / BestImages
© BestImage
7/16
March 1, 2024, New York, USA: Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of the film The Lady and the Dragon © Nancy Kaiserman / Zuma Press / BestImages
© BestImage
8/16
Millie Bobby Brown is the star of The Lady and the Dragon
© BestImage
9/16
Millie Bobby Brown Presents The Lady and the Dragon
© BestImage
10/16
New York City, NY – Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jacob Bongiovi leaving NBC studios in New York
© BestImage
11/16
New York City, NY – Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé Jacob Bongiovi leaving NBC studios in New York
© BestImage
12/16
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the BBC Radio 2 studios on September 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.
© BestImage
13/16
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at Waterstones Bookstore to promote her new book on September 11, 2023 in London, UK. September 11, 2023.
© BestImage
14/16
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the BBC Radio 2 studios on September 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.
© BestImage
15/16
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at Capital Radio Station in London
© BestImage
16/16
The Lady and the Dragon: An alternate ending has been filmed
© Netflix