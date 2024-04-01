overwhelming! Gustavo Petro called the disqualification of María Corina Machado an “anti-democratic coup”.





The President of Colombia spoke out this Monday night, April 1, and described the political disqualification of opposition leader María Corina Machado in Venezuela as an “anti-democratic coup.”

During the inauguration of Judge Gloria Gomez to the Council of State, President Petro questioned the decisions of Venezuelan officials, which he considered “undemocratic”.

“Maria Corina Machado and others were previously disqualified from participating in electoral campaigns by administrative authorities. The same thing happens in Colombia, there is a kind of double standard here, we attack what is done there because it is undoubtedly an undemocratic coup, but we hide that it has been done here too, that political rights in Colombia are also violated and not only for individuals but for society, although in Venezuela they concealed the circumstances with a recent court decision, the truth is that the inability came from an administrative sanction,” the President said. .

President Petro said: “This is exactly the same thing that has been done in Venezuela, if we believe and must criticize the unconventional events that are happening in a country like Venezuela, we should see what has happened to Peru, Paraguay, Honduras and Colombia in recent years. “Rights are violated in Colombia because they allow administrative authorities to disable and take away rights.”

The Colombian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed its concern about the difficulties of the Venezuelan opposition in registering its candidacy for the presidential elections on 28 July.

