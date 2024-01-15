This map shows how much income a household needs to afford a median-priced home in the United States

(CNN) — For anyone looking to purchase a new home in the United States, high mortgage rates, rising prices, and decreasing housing supply have made the entire process challenging.

Now, a new Bankrate.com analysis released Monday shows that in nearly half of U.S. states, buyers need a six-figure household income if they want to buy a moderately priced home or plan to get a mortgage. Making. (The average price refers to the price at which half the homes for sale in an area are more expensive and the other half are cheaper.)

In January 2020, only six states and Washington city required a six-figure household income to purchase a median-priced home.

Assuming you make a 20% down payment and take out a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 52-week average rate, this map shows you how much household income you’d need, according to a Bankrate analysis, for an average -The affordability value of the home in your state.

Note that the study only considered the costs of ensuring manageable mortgage payments (including principal, interest, property taxes and homeowner’s insurance). “Manageable” means it will not exceed 28% of gross domestic income. The analysis did not take into account closing costs or the costs you will bear as a homeowner after getting the keys to your new home.

It’s also worth noting that the average home price in a given state won’t necessarily reflect the average price in the part of the state you want to buy.