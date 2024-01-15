Elections in Venezuela: María Corina Machado asks for more support from Norway to guarantee free presidential elections

Archive photo of Chavista opposition leader María Corina Machado (EFE/Reiner Peña R.)



leader of the opposition Maria Corina Machado He asked norway -The country mediating talks between the Venezuelan regime and the majority opposition- offers its support to guarantee the next 28th JulyA “free and fair” presidential election, according to a communication issued this Monday, in which they are urged to pressure dictator Nicolás Maduro to abide by the Barbados Agreement and accept the presidential candidacy of his successor.Corina Yoris.

Letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas GahrThe aim is to urge its government, “as the facilitator of the process of dialogue and negotiation between political actors in Venezuela, to maximize the diplomatic resources at its disposal” so that the Barbados Agreement can be signed by both parties in October. Can. Establishes electoral guarantees, “are fully fulfilled.”

Machado, winner of opposition primaries last October, assured in the letter that the agreement “has been completely violated by the regime she presides over.” Nicolas Maduro.”

In particular, Machado cites a series “Major” violations of the Barbados Agreement, such as his disqualification by a Venezuelan judge Arrest of at least eight people Also, associated with his election team Power failure in Argentina Embassy,

“Maduro describes my party, Vente Venezuela ‘Terrorist organization’. To accuse us, they have fabricated evidence and forced some detainees to falsely accuse their own comrades of armed conspiracies,” he said, pointing to statements made while in custody by his campaign manager in Barinas. telling.

Similarly, he has reassured both his team and himself “They risk forced disappearance in the future.”

photo file. The Foreign Minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, welcomes the head of the Venezuelan opposition delegation, Gerardo Blyde Pérez, the representative of the Government of Norway, Dag Nylander, and the President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez. Talks in Mexico City (Reuters/Henry Romero)

She highlighted, “I myself may be subject to unfair detention.” He further stated that “the Venezuelan people are willing to fight for the purpose of Corinna Yorris’s candidacy or their own candidacy becoming a reality”.

“With the solid international support we have, achieving these elections is within our reach. “There is still time to remove the barriers and obstacles that Nicolas Maduro has created by setting deadlines as per his wishes.”

Last week Machado, who has been ineligible for 15 years, announced his retirement and presented as his replacement Corina Yoris, a member of the National Primary Commission (CNP), because she could not access the system for registration. Could. National Electoral Council (CNE) before his candidacy. However, the deadline passed without Yoris registering.

The CNE confirmed the final list of candidates for the presidential election and it includes the names of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia As a candidate for the Democratic Unity Table, absorbed by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), and Manuel Rosales from the Un Nuevo Tiempo Party (UNT), also integrated into the PUD.

