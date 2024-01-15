Lady Gaga: her favorite for Laurier

The land of tradition and picturesque landscapes, the Loire is attracting more and more people. International artists make no mistakes. Like singer Lady Gaga, whose name we learn is directly inspired by the local dialect.

Lady Gaga: A Love Story in Roche-la-Moliere?

You’ve probably heard the title before. bad Romance By American singer Lady Gaga. Chorus lyrics make “Gaga Ohlala” Direct reference to Saint-Etienne dialect,

This is what Gaga’s professor, Olivier Glen, tells us in a brand new course at Loire University.

Also, if the singer’s name refers to the song radio Ga Ga Queen’s, it is written exactly like the dialect of our region Homage For the language of Exbrayat.

The reason for this tribute is very simple: love story, During a trip to France a few years ago, just before the start of her career, Lady Gaga met a young man from Roche-la-Moliere and decided to dedicate this song to him.

Olivier Glen tells us that the singer came to France for inspiration, the land of the Enlightenment, where her producer was sure he would find the ideal concept for it. finish your career,

Loire University creates a course in Gaga

Faced with this star craze for the region, university professor Olivier Glenn decided to launch with Jean-Bernard Quinrel, dean of the Ligue University of Saint-Etienne. A cycle of studies in speaking Saint-Etienne,

This course also allows students to learn Gaga History of the area,

We met the Dean of Loire University and Olivier Glen, as well as students from the first class of this new course. Find out about this meeting by listening to the podcast!

