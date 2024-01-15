He paid a huge amount for Kobe Bryant’s first ring and broke the NBA auction record

The famed Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gigi and seven others in January 2020, He gave this ring to his father, who decided to sell it, The ring in question is from Bryant’s first championship win with the Lakers, with whom he remained for his entire 20 years.

The ring is set with 40 diamonds and made of 14 karat gold, It includes Bryant’s name, regular season and playoff records, and the number 8 he wore early in his career. Recently, the ring Sold for $927,200 at auction during the March Elite Auction held by goldin auction, The identity of the buyer has not been disclosed.

This ring is now made Most expensive Bryant award or souvenir Which was never sold publicly.

related news

The previous record for the most expensive basketball ring was held by the late Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. his championship ring First NBA title in 1957 sells for $705,000 in 2021 ,

Who has the most expensive ring ever sold for any sport? New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth. His key ring from 1927 sold at auction for $2.1 million Performed by Lelands in 2017. Actor Charlie Sheen was the previous owner of Ruth’s ring.