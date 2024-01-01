Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision was single-handedly responsible for removing 1 Marvel show from canon entirely

Elizabeth Olsen became an irreplaceable part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she arrived as a wild card Avengers: Age of Ultron. Playing Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, in the MCU, she reached the peak of her power in the Disney Plus flagship series. wandavision,

one of those artifacts wandavision The Darkhold, brought into the MCU narrative, was a book of spells that contained dark magic. Wanda possesses the Darkhold at the end of the series and even uses it in her later appearances. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, However, it was already present in the TV show runway, which may no longer be canon. Spoilers ahead.

How did the Darkhold come about? runway And wandavision,





The Darkhold became popular when it was featured in the Disney Plus series and has become a main artifact of interest in the MCU. wandavision, The show sees Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch coming into possession after Agatha Harkness is revealed to be controlling Westview, a preserved reality created by Wanda.

By the end of the series, it is revealed that Wanda possesses the Book of the Damned to find her children. The book allows the user to possess alternate versions of themselves and control them. This power is used extensively Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff takes control of an alternate version of herself to take down the Illuminati. Doctor Strange also uses this power to save America Chavez at Mount Wundagore.

However, the Darkhold did make an appearance in the Marvel TV show runway, The show was part of Marvel Television, which was dissolved into Marvel Studios after the company focused more on creating content for the streaming platform Disney Plus. The series focuses on a group of teenagers who stand up against their criminal parents who run an organization called Pride. The Darkhold also made an appearance in another Marvel TV show agents of SHIELD

did elizabeth olson wandavision Removal runway'Status as canon?





Although the Marvel Television division operated separately, it still developed shows that were officially part of the MCU canon. shows like fugitives, Agent Carter, Agents of SHIELD, And DaringAlthough appearing on different channels and platforms, the events still reference events in the main MCU timeline.

However, with the division’s merger with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige taking over as chief creative officer, the shows are no longer a part of the MCU’s sacred timeline. In the introduction to the book, Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline, Kevin Feige wrote that the entries in the book will be the only shows and movies that are part of the canon.

Also read: What if…? Season 2 voice cast: Every original MCU actor who returned for Marvel's best project of 2023





Shows like the book are reportedly not included runway, DaringAnd agents of SHIELD Feige wrote,

“On a multiverse note, we recognize that there are stories – films and series – that are canonical to Marvel but were created by different storytellers during different periods of Marvel history. The timeline presented in this book is specific to the sacred timeline of the MCU through Phase 4.

This statement was widely speculated to have made it official for the show to be the first Disney Plus series wandavision Were not part of the franchise’s canon timeline. This means that shown in the Darkhold runway And agents of SHIELD No longer canon and the first official appearance of the Book of the Damned is in Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision.