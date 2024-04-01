America vs Tijuana: Andre Jardin will have to face several casualties to make his debut in Clausura 2024

The fact of becoming champions made the American players have longer holidays than the rest of Liga MX clubs.

Even with one of the best teams in Mexican football, America could begin its title defense in Clausura 2024 without many of its key playersAndre Jardin will therefore be forced to make some modifications and use the team’s younger players, as he did on matchdays of the last tournament.

According to the latest reports, Águilas footballers will report in two groups. the first of them will do so with The absence of Angel Malagon, Julian Quinones, Henry Martin and Kevin Alvarez.

However, for its part, the second part of the squad will join on January 7. The big problem will be that after the holidays they will get very little time to become physically fit. Which he had after getting the degree.

Derived from this, Andre Jardin and his coaching staff will have to outline the possible eleven they will use and call for the trip to Tijuana where they will face the Xolos. miguel herrera Clausura as early as 2024.

Which US players could start against the Xolos de Tijuana?

Given the potential loss, it is likely that the United States will begin the tournament with an alternate team where Names like Emilio Lara, Patricio Salas and even Cristian Calderon could emerge, who will make their official presentation with the team.

On the other hand,The US is likely to debut with the next eleven: Oscar Jimenez, Cristian Calderon, Israel Reyes, Ramon Juarez, Emilio Lara, Santiago Naveda, Richard Sanchez, Brian Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguez and Roman Martinez.