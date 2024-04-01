America vs Tijuana: Andre Jardin will have to face several casualties to make his debut in Clausura 2024

Admin 1 day ago Sports Leave a comment 84 Views

Liga MX

The fact of becoming champions made the American players have longer holidays than the rest of Liga MX clubs.

By julio rodriguez

How much damage would the US have suffered in its debut against Tijuana in Clausura 2024
© SpecialHow much damage would the US have suffered in its debut against Tijuana in Clausura 2024

Even with one of the best teams in Mexican football, America could begin its title defense in Clausura 2024 without many of its key playersAndre Jardin will therefore be forced to make some modifications and use the team’s younger players, as he did on matchdays of the last tournament.

According to the latest reports, Águilas footballers will report in two groups. the first of them will do so with The absence of Angel Malagon, Julian Quinones, Henry Martin and Kevin Alvarez.

However, for its part, the second part of the squad will join on January 7. The big problem will be that after the holidays they will get very little time to become physically fit. Which he had after getting the degree.

Derived from this, Andre Jardin and his coaching staff will have to outline the possible eleven they will use and call for the trip to Tijuana where they will face the Xolos. miguel herrera Clausura as early as 2024.

Which US players could start against the Xolos de Tijuana?

Given the potential loss, it is likely that the United States will begin the tournament with an alternate team where Names like Emilio Lara, Patricio Salas and even Cristian Calderon could emerge, who will make their official presentation with the team.

survey How will the US begin its participation in Clausura 2024?

How will the US begin its participation in Clausura 2024?

Lose, like the last tournament

The title celebration will continue with the victory

Tie, they don’t come with the rhythm of the game

105 people have already voted

On the other hand,The US is likely to debut with the next eleven: Oscar Jimenez, Cristian Calderon, Israel Reyes, Ramon Juarez, Emilio Lara, Santiago Naveda, Richard Sanchez, Brian Rodriguez, Jonathan Rodriguez and Roman Martinez.

America will start the Clausura 2024 against Tijuana with several important casualties (JAM Media)

(Tags to translate)Andre Jardin(T)Club América(T)Miguel Herrera(T)Tijuana(T)Xolos

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Lakers sound the alarm on night of beating in NBA

The Lakers extended their woes (only 3 wins in their last 13 games) with a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved