Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision’s biggest red herring is reportedly back in ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’.

When evan peters took his revenge X Men Elizabeth Olsen’s role in a strange turn of events wandavision, fans were initially thrilled and genuinely surprised. However, when they learned that Peters was playing Ralph Boehner, an actor and Westview resident, their excitement quickly turned to disappointment. According to latest reports, Peters is ready to make a comeback wandavision By-product, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,

The report also provides some context about Peters’ character, suggesting that Ralph Boehner will be portrayed in shock after surviving Wanda’s hex and Agatha’s dark magic. The new series will explore Kathryn Hahn’s villainous character in Jac Schaeffer’s miniseries.

Evans Peters to reprise his role on Elizabeth Olsen’s show Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Fans find themselves torn between hope and doubt over Kathryn Hahn’s latest rumors Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, According to the scoop, @ScarletWitchUpd, Evan Peters’ Ralph Boehner will return in the new spinoff series. While there were previously rumors about this possible appearance, the new rumor suggests that the series will explore Ralph Boehner’s trauma from his experiences. wandavision,

A deeply traumatized Ralph Boehner will return in ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’. pic.twitter.com/U8nUwryYHK -Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) 6 January 2024

The news has sparked various reactions among fans, with Elizabeth Olsen particularly having mixed feelings about the storyline involving Peters’ character in the miniseries. Fans hoped that Peters might be a multidimensional version of his Foxverse character Quicksilver. However, at the end of the series, Monica Rambeau discovers her ‘true’ identity, freeing her from Agatha’s dark magic.

Things will get even more complicated (or interesting, hopefully!), as another course of events is discussed in a recently released deleted scene from the show. The scene shows Peters’ character removing an ankle bracelet, hinting that he may be a missing person from the Jimmy Woo Witness Protection Program case. If so, then Peters may not be Ralph Boehner after all.

This deleted scene itself has sparked some interest among fans to see what happens next for the character. Fans have different theories, ranging from the Quicksilver version theory to the possibility of it becoming Agatha’s achievement in the upcoming series. Interestingly, rumors also suggest that Peters will reprise his Quicksilver role in the upcoming film deadpool 3,

What is Kathryn Hahn? Agatha: Darkhold Diaries About this?

In the series, Hahn’s character sets out on a quest to regain her powers after being trapped under Elizabeth Olsen’s spell. wandavision, @ScarletWitchUpd reported this Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Stands out as one of the darkest series within the MCU. Scooper expressed surprise at how Marvel allowed the series to make such bold, creative choices. He also said that many fans were present “Surprising Choice” And “Dark Turn”,

‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ is definitely a dark comedy. I’m still amazed that Marvel let them do what they wanted, with so many surprising choices and dark turns… pic.twitter.com/C9j7zf3wmV -Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) 6 January 2024

The series will introduce new characters such as Aubrey Plaza’s villain Rio Vidal and Joe Locke’s Billy Kaplan. Debra Jo Rupp will reprise her role from the previous series. Additionally, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Miles Gutierrez-Riley will play important roles in the series. Filming of the series concluded in May 2023, and it will be released on Disney+ in late 2024.

