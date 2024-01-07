Confirmed: Kylian Mbappe will be Real Madrid’s new signing for the 2024-25 season

Kylian Mbappe seems to have once again become a permanent signing for Real Madrid, but in England they say Premier League teams want him.

Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid. , Photo: EFE

Although journalists Santi Auna and Sébastien Denis have confirmed that Kylian Mbappé will play for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season, English media ‘The Times’ claims that the French footballer would have rejected an offer from the Madrid team and offers Must be listening to. , of Premier League,

,Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid next season, “These days there was an agreement with the French aggressor,” Auna indicated on platform ‘X’.

Photo: x

There have been discussions about the footballer’s possible arrival to the Merengue team since 2017, but his signing has never been confirmed. In fact, it seemed that the player was constantly rejecting offers from the Madrid team to hire him.

On the other hand, Mbappe has appeared in the Premier League before. However, to this day he remains at PSG, a club with whom he has managed to win Ligue 1 on five different occasions.

Photo: EFE

It is important to note that, despite being considered one of the best players in the world for 6 consecutive years, Mbappé has not had the opportunity to win to date. Champions League, Will your luck change next season?

The English press assures that Kylian Mbappé will not arrive at Real Madrid

‘The Times’ assures that Kylian Mbappé has indeed rejected Real Madrid, so he will listen to offers from the English press. At the moment, the future of the Frenchman is unknown.

How much is Kylian Mbappe worth?

Today, Kylian Mbappe is worth around 180 million euros, according to Transfermarkt data. However, at its peak it was valued at around $200 million.

