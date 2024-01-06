Apple NEW STAR Release Date, Price and Features

In the following note you will know more details about the next iPhone 16 Pro Max that will launch the Apple brand on the international market. What will you offer?

Know here the latest news related to the launch of iPhone 16 Pro Max. , Photo: Libero Rachana

In recent years, Apple and Samsung Have become Main supplier of smart cell phones in the world. Their incredible and innovative smartphones are being updated with new tools to make the lives of many people easier.

So, Samsung will launch in January 2024 Galaxy S24 UltraIt is a premium smartphone that directly competes with iPhone 16 Pro Max From Apple.

As we already know a lot about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we want to know more details related to it iPhone 16 Pro Max, Well, although its presentation is still scheduled for a few months, the media specialized in Apple, macrumors, managed to gain access to the prototype of this device; Creating visual representations that give us an idea of ​​what the model might look like.

Next, we will share with you all the information available about it Features of iPhone 16 Pro Max And the first images of its possible design.

What will be the features of Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Actually, no significant change is expected in its design. new iPhone 16 Pro, This assumption is not limited to MacRumors, as no analyst or leaker with Apple sources suggests otherwise. In fact, since the iPhone 12, the design has hardly changed.

However, some new features will be introduced in the 2024 model increase screen size By 0.2 inches, reaching 6.3 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It should be noted that The Max model will become the largest iPhone in history And will continue to use LTPO OLED technology with a refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz.

Conceptual design of the front of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Photo: MacRumors.

The edges of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will remain straight, although they are more styled to improve grip, as was seen on the latest generation of iPhone 15. there will be innovation at the edges Integration of a new additional button in the action button, inspired by Sony devices and directly related to the camera. It will provide quick options to capture photos or videos in different modes.

The construction material will remain Grade 5 titanium, although details such as available colors are still unknown. Even the “Natural Titanium” color seen in the renders hasn’t been confirmed. The exact colors of the smartphone are likely to be revealed later.

Conceptual design of the edges of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Photo: MacRumors.

Ultimately, they guess Notable changes in camera, The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to adopt the tetraprism telephoto lens from the iPhone 15 Pro Max. For its part, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could offer a 300mm telephoto lens with better autofocus and greater zoom capability.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: price and release date

iPhone 16 Pro presentation date Remains unknown, although if we follow Apple’s usual calendar the first two weeks of September 2024 are strong candidates. At that time its official price and more information will be revealed.

After that, reservations will be opened next week; And after another week it will reach shops and customers. Therefore, it will be available in our hands before October.

