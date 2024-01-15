Emily Blunt reacts to being blamed for ‘yelling’ at Rebecca Ferguson

Emily Blunt didn’t ‘scream’ at Rebecca Ferguson debut

Emily Blunt couldn’t keep quiet after being blamed for yelling at Rebecca Ferguson.

Tea oppenheimer The actress has denied allegations that Ferguson’s former co-star “yelled” at her.

Ferguson, 40, name-dropped Hugh Jackman and Tom Cruise, with whom he starred the greatest showman And Impossible GoalWhile appearing on Tuesday’s episode, from List of Questionable Co-Stars reign with josh smith podcast.

With the names of the two lead co-stars not being released, speculation began to spread on social media after the interview that Blunt was suspected of sodomy, but a representative jungle cruise The actress came forward to clarify this matter.

“Rebecca and Emily are friends and there is nothing but love between them,” the actress’ rep said. daily Mail,

The response from Blunt’s rep comes after Ferguson revealed during the interview that a former co-star yelled at her and forced her to leave the set while crying.

the greatest showman The star talked about a “stupid co-star” with whom she would never work again.

“I remember there was a moment and this person was so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t process the scenes,” she said. “And I felt like I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I was yelled at.”

“But since this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. That’s why no one patted me on the back. And I would cry while leaving the set,” she added.

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt’s co-star in a movie, showed support for Ferguson.

“Hate to see this but love to see him stand up to fools,” The Rock wrote on social media. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven to our set. I love that woman. I would like to find out who did this”

Neither Ferguson nor Blunt have yet come forward to further clarify the issue.