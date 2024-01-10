Emma Roberts is “so stunning” in two-piece red workout gear

Emma Roberts is combining two of her favorite things—being active, and raising money for a good cause. Roberts, 32, shared photos of herself hiking in the Hollywood Hills wearing a tomato-red two-piece workout outfit in support of the charity Girls Inc. “FP Movement has partnered with Girls Inc. since 2016 to help them pursue their mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and courageous through charitable giving, advocacy, programming, and mentoring impact. Every day, FP Movement donates 1% of its net income to Girls Inc.,” she captioned the post. One fan commented, “Always gorgeous Emma.” What Roberts does to stay fit and energized – Includes cupcakes and donuts!

Roberts does yoga, Pilates and cardio with a personal trainer. “I started working out regularly while I was shooting in New Orleans American Horror Story Coven several years ago,” she tells size, “I really liked the food there. To combat what I was eating, I exercised more. It was a great balance: I’d eat fried-chicken sliders at night and then eat fried-chicken sliders the next morning. Used to go to my yoga class.”

Roberts tries not to think too much about her diet, focusing on healthy options like a chopped salad with avocado, chicken and tomatoes for lunch and protein and rice for dinner. “I do what feels good to me at the time,” she tells size, “I try not to say I won’t eat anything. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and mind, and think, What do I feel like eating? I love cupcakes, ice cream, and Sidecar donuts. Sometimes- Sometimes I bring sweets for everyone at work under the pretext of eating them.”

Roberts’ beauty routine has simplified since the birth of son Rhodes in 2020. “I’m always trying to minimize my makeup bag and my skincare bag, because I’m always traveling.” she tells in style, “Especially now, having a baby, I find I need less things. Usually, the things that are always in my bag are sunscreen, finishing touches flawless brows (because I like a little bit of brow hair) Big obsession). I like to have rose water in there and just a simple cleanser. That’s my minimum requirement.. Of course, if you actually come into my bathroom, it looks like a dispensary.”

Roberts’ personal style has also changed with motherhood. “I just try to keep everything very simple. I find that you can instantly transform a casual outfit into a not-so-casual outfit with a pair of hoop earrings.” she tells in style, “It’s a cool mom hack, hoop earrings and a red lip and it looks like you really tried. I like to be comfortable. I feel like that not only with having a baby, but then with the pandemic and I With so much time spent at home, I realized I didn’t have really comfortable clothes that were also cute, so I started going more in that direction. I love The Great, I love Free City, I love all the t-shirts atm. I just feel like casual things that you can mix and match and just feel comfortable but you can also wear it to the store, it’s an art that I have mastered. Trying to achieve.

Roberts takes time to reset and recharge before bed. “I love that, at the end of the day, when I’m done and my son is in bed, I just take some time for myself so I can unplug and take a shower,” she says in her book. I can study, I can take care of my face.” she tells in style, “That, for me, is always the most relaxing time. And that’s something I need, especially working and being a mom and trying to be everything to everyone at the same time.” . It’s nice to put your phone in another room and just take some time for yourself. Even if it’s just 30 minutes, I think it makes a big difference. So, my ritual of taking a bath before bed is when I can do it. I used to do it every day, but now with working and having a baby, it’s possible to win twice a week, if not once.”df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec