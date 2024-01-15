Emotional meeting with the mother of the girl who murdered the mother of the murdered teenager

caption, Speaking to the BBC, Esther Ghee said that Scarlett Jenkinson’s mother was “open” and “respectful”.

Judith Burns and Katie Roberts

Role, BBC

2 hours

The mother of murdered teenager Biranna Ghee has met the mother of one of the men convicted of her daughter’s death, five weeks after he was sentenced for murder.

Esther Ghee said she felt a “connection” with Scarlett Johankinson’s mother Emma and that she had shown “a lot of bravery”.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Edie Ratcliffe murdered 16-year-old Brianna in February 2023.

Both of them, now 16 years old, are serving life sentences Brianna’s “brutal, planned and sadistic” murder,

Last month, Mrs Ghee told the BBC that she was “open” to meeting Scarlett’s mother, Emma Jenkinson, and did not blame her for what happened.

“Anytime you want to talk to me, I’m here,” he said then, adding that he wanted to understand “what their lives were like and what they went through.”

The meeting of the two mothers, which took place in private last week, was arranged by a mutual contact of the two families.

maternal instinct

Speaking to BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent, Mr Ghee described meeting Mrs Jenkinson as “emotional” and said he “wanted to understand her perspective”.

She declared, “As a mother you never want to lose hope in your children, you will always have that maternal instinct, you will want to support them no matter what.”

Ghee, who shed tears several times during the BBC interview drew a parallel between their experiences,

“What’s happened has had a huge impact on his family, as has my family,” he said. “What they’ve gone through is terrible.”

“Not only have they lost a daughter, but they will have to suffer for the rest of their lives because of what happened to them.”

Ghee described Scarlett Jenkinson’s family as “very nice people, very normal people” and said that she was grateful that they agreed to meet him,

Since Brianna’s murder, she has had “good days and bad days”, she explained, but “the kindness we have received from people – as well as from Scarlett’s family – shows that there is hope for unity and that people can help each other.” Let’s do good for it.”

After the meeting, the two women also discussed teaching awareness in all schools in England, imposing age limits on smartphone use and Esther Ghee’s campaigns. Strict measures for access to social media apps,

image Source, Cheshire Police caption, The judge leading the court found that Scarlett Jenkinson was motivated by a “deep desire to kill” and that Eddie Ratcliffe was hostile towards Brianna’s transgender identity.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratflees had watched videos of the torture and murder of real people on the dark web, websites that are only accessible through encrypted browsers, weeks before Brianna’s murder.

Mrs Ghee told the BBC that she could “identify with Scarlett’s mother” as she often felt frustrated about how she would help her two teenage daughters manage their phones, and How to deal with this highly addictive tool that they use better than you,

“I understand how difficult it is to be a mother of a teenager today, there are so many pressures,” she said. “We don’t know how to protect our children from whatever is happening in the online world. “Sometimes, the more you tell them not to do something, the more they resist and do the opposite.”

Last week, Ghee met with British Prime Minister Rishi Siuk and Technology Secretary Michelle Donnellan to discuss his campaigns. She now has the support of her district’s MP, Charlotte Nicholls Hopefully, Scarlett’s mother will also agree to join these initiativesHowever those discussions are in their early stages.

“We will work together in a very personal way,” Ghee said. “I would like him to participate in something positive. I think it will be good for his recovery process too, because it has helped me a lot.

image Source, Family/Cheshire Police caption, Brianna Ghee was stabbed 28 times in a park in Cheshire county, northwest England.

Ghee said she has been practicing mindfulness for several years and credits it with helping her “during some of the toughest times of my life,” adding, “I have another daughter and I have to stay strong for her. “

She expressed her wish that these techniques were better known when Brianna was younger. They may not have saved her daughter’s life, she said tearfully, but “at least she would have been happier.”

Brianna, who was transgender, struggled with mental health issuesThe situation was further exacerbated by her online access to material related to eating disorders and self-harm.

Ghee, who has already met the mother of one of his daughter’s murderers, said this “Honestly” she doesn’t feel anger, hatred or anger towards Emma JenkinsonNot even towards Scarlett, although he said earlier that he does not forgive her.

“I can tolerate what happened and hide in the house, crippled by hatred, with a desire for revenge,” Ghee said, “or I can try to take a more positive path and actually be an absolutely horrible person.” Can make something good out of the situation; And I decided to choose the latter option.

