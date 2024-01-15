Emotional meeting with the mother of the girl who murdered the mother of the murdered teenager

Speaking to the BBC, Esther Ghee said that Scarlett Jenkinson’s mother was “open” and “respectful”.

  • Author, Judith Burns and Katie Roberts
  • Role, BBC

The mother of murdered teenager Biranna Ghee has met the mother of one of the men convicted of her daughter’s death, five weeks after he was sentenced for murder.

Esther Ghee said she felt a “connection” with Scarlett Johankinson’s mother Emma and that she had shown “a lot of bravery”.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Edie Ratcliffe murdered 16-year-old Brianna in February 2023.

Both of them, now 16 years old, are serving life sentences Brianna’s “brutal, planned and sadistic” murder,

