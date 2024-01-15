Film postponed till 2026, know the date

We’ll still have to be patient before we see Robert Pattinson don the Dark Knight costume, as the film’s release date BatmanPart II has been postponed by a year now.

Four years will pass between the release of both the films Batman, by Matt Reeves. While production company Warner Bros. has revealed its release schedule for the coming months and years, it was announced that Part II of the feature film starring Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne will not be released. One day before autumn 2026.

batman, part ii To be released in French cinemas September 30, 2026 in France, if we are to believe, the US release is now scheduled for October 2nd of the same year. Fans of the masked vigilante will have to be patient as an additional twelve months have been added to the already long wait between the two protests.

robert pattinson will actually come back batman, part ii

As per the report of Hollywood Reporter, the reason for such delay is probably related to the strike of writers and actors during the summer of 2023. Announced in April 2022, batman, part ii Robert Pattinson will be seen returning to service in Gotham City. For their part, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright should replace Alfred Pennyworth and James Gordon, respectively. However, the rest of the cast of this second opus remains unknown, as well as its plot.

© Warner Bros., DC Comics

With no time to wait before being able to find the iconic Batman, DC fans will be able to console themselves with the upcoming arrival of Joker: Folie A Deux, Scheduled for October 2024 and new SupermanWith David Corenswet, which should be released in theaters in July 2025,