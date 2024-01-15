Enrique Márquez announces his candidacy for Presidential Electoral Officer at the CNE

Political leader Enrique Márquez formalized his aspiration for the presidency by registering his candidacy at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE) this Monday, March 25.

Márquez, who was also a former rector of the electoral body, arrived at CNE headquarters at night after the Centrados party was again allowed to nominate candidates, his account previously reported. x Journalist Eugenio Martínez.

Registering your candidature under the centered card is an opportunity to give a new direction to national politics.

🔴 Enrique Márquez arrived at the CNE headquarters at night to register his presidential candidacy. Marquez Centrados will run for the party card.#President2024 pic.twitter.com/L1tiq1NWuZ — 𝙋𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙙𝙙𝙖 (@polianalytica) 26 March 2024

After the nomination, Márquez stressed his commitment to the Constitution and the laws of the Republic. “I come before you, CNE officials, with respect and compliance with the Constitution and laws of the Republic.”

With a vision of unity and progress, Márquez expressed his intention to “seek the truth in every corner of Venezuela, in every face, in every hand.”

The candidate from the Centrados party said he was “tired of the arrogance of the messiah”, demanding political change needed to answer the questions of the Venezuelan people.

Marquez also pointed to the “democratic deficit” facing the nation, while urging collective reflection. “People want change and they want it badly. It’s unstoppable and we want to represent that change.

don’t leave the electoral path

Last week, Márquez confirmed that the latest actions of the Nicolás Maduro government by ordering the arrest of Vente Venezuela members are primarily aimed at removing the democratic opposition from the electoral path.

“The government (Nicolás Maduro) is going to do everything possible to remove the opposition from the electoral path, so that it decides not to participate. The reason is very simple, he is losing the election and losing dramatically,” said Marquez, who said Maduro has 9% support in the polls.

He stressed that if the opposition unites and achieves a more or less socially agreed upon formula, it will be able to oust the government from power.

“The government knows this and that’s why they put up barriers, disqualify, eliminate parties.”