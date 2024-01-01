Epstein case: Names of many well-known personalities and a Frenchman linked to the sex offender revealed

This is a case in which a large amount of ink continues to be produced. In 2019, American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was accused of trafficking minors and jailed. He was found hanged in his New York jail cell on August 10, 2019, taking every secret with him. However, investigations into the crimes of the man who committed the crime are ongoing along with his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, a Franco-British-American businesswoman who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for her involvement in sex trafficking. This Wednesday, January 3, several years after the scandal was exposed, a judge in a New York court began to reveal the names of personalities closely or distantly associated with the American businessman.

And at least we can say that they are very famous personalities. At the moment, it is difficult to know exactly the involvement of each of them, namely whether they are acquaintances, relatives or alleged associates of Jeffrey Epstein. The name stands out among the 10 to 180 names revealed in a thousand pages of legal documents made public by the Manhattan federal justice system Donald Trump, The name of the former US President appears in the documents, but at present there is no mention of any condemnable behavior on his part. After this he is not the only US President whose name is at the forefront Bill Clinton Has also been cited.

Michael Jackson and Stephen Hawking cited

This list also includes well-known artists Michael Jackson, The singer isn’t the only one who died in 2009, we’ve also got magicians and jugglers David Copperfieldor former French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, A member of the British Royal Family is also cited and it is prince andrew, said the Duke of York. Finally, among the recognized personalities who appear in this list, we also find the former brilliant physicist, Stephen Hawking, Billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates Has also been quoted.

At the moment, it’s hard to know exactly the involvement of each of these celebrities, but the Epstein case appears to be well and truly reopened.