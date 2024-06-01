Esteban Paz revealed that Guillermo Romero was the one who asked him to remain in charge of the league after winning the crown in 2018.

There is a membership meeting coming up that will define whether or not the Paz family legacy will end. They have been days of secrecy, uncertainty and anxiety for the fan who wants quick results. Apparently a measure has been taken to clarify some points of events that have arisen over these years.

In a capsule presented by Carlos Andrés Vera who interviews Esteban Paz, the issue of debts accumulated by the league is discussed, an issue that has been going on for some time. Of course, this has been managed responsibly so that the future of the institution is not compromised. “There are many people who misuse and misreport the liabilities issue. This is not a problem and the league’s liabilities are not small, they are significant.”

The Chairman of the Special Football Commission details the actions U Equipment has taken to maintain itself over time. “Why don’t you see the inheritance and wealth that we are giving you. We are providing three times the value of liabilities. If liability is 1, we are distributing it 3 times in equity.

Esteban Paz recalled the moment when he was going to return the power of the football team to the University Sports League club and how he realized that he did not have the equipment from the other side to handle the task. “As a result of 2018, when we became champions and the mandate was ending, President Guillermo Romero realized that there is no prince of Qatar who puts up money, there is no Pachuca group who comes and puts up a dollar. They are lies. “When you realize the league’s budget is not a toy, it’s 20 to 30 million, depending on the moment.”

As this designation lasted over time (its continuation or departure on January 31, 2024 is subject to debate), the manager disclosed internal management and under whose responsibility each step was taken. “There will always be deficit, but you have to control it, you have to know how to manage it. They looked for me to renew the mandate and apparently two representatives signed. 98% of the documents signed by the league have two signatures of delegates. They are signed by Isaac Alvarez and me.”