Samsung announces next offer in collaboration with Tesla

Samsung Electronics announced this Friday that it will collaborate with car manufacturing company Tesla to provide some services.

According to a report from Samsung, the integration of the services became possible after Tesla published information that would allow developers to interact with some of the products it sells, which, in addition to the models and Cybertruck cars, include the Powerball Energy. Solar inverters and battery storage included.

Samsung’s development will be shown in Las Vegas next week, when CES 2024 takes place.

Attendees at the technology event will see how Tesla Energy products can be monitored and controlled through Samsung devices.

Tesla executive Andrew Baglino commented in relation to Samsung’s development that the company has become one of the first developers to take advantage of the possibility of interacting with the developments of Elon Musk’s company.

“At Tesla we are pleased to add capabilities to our products to interact with other smart devices and software in customers’ homes,” the manager said in comments added to Samsung’s announcement.

Officially, Samsung’s new service will be launched in the second quarter of this year after its development is completed.

