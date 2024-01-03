EU calls for Barbados to adhere to agreements and warns Maduro cannot choose his opponents

European Commission (EC) He said this Tuesday that he will have to take the first step Venezuela In the direction of democracy, it is necessary to hold “free, transparent and fair” presidential elections in 2024.

In a debate in the plenary session of the European Parliament to talk about the latest acts of repression in that country, the European Commissioner for the Interior, ylva johansson, He stressed that this is a “decisive” year for Venezuela and assured that the EU is ready to help the country move towards democracy.

Johansson assessed as a “positive step” the Barbados agreement, signed last October by the Venezuelan government and the opposition Democratic Unity Platform (PUD), to boost political rights and electoral guarantees for the 2024 presidential elections Were.

The release of some political prisoners last December was also considered progress.

However, he believed that these achievements were “overshadowed” by acts such as the disqualification of opposition candidates. Maria Corina Machado And this Henrique Capriles

“They cannot exercise their political rights. “This decision (of the Supreme Court of Venezuela) undermines the pillars of political participation, democracy and the rule of law,” Johansson said.

The Commissioner recalled that the EU has “repeatedly” expressed its concern and called for the full implementation of the Barbados Agreement and the opening of negotiations (…) to hold fair and transparent elections.

The EU is ready to help democracy, Johansson said, for example, with the deployment of an electoral mission “if the Venezuelan authorities officially invite it.”

“The final decision will depend on the development of the situation in the country and the circumstances under which the electoral process takes place. It is necessary that the opposition participate,” he stressed.

Between now and May the European Commission “will continue to review the measures in line with what is happening on the ground,” he said.

“Venezuela must return to the democratic path and the first step is to hold free, transparent and fair presidential elections in 2024,” Johansson said.

For her part, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahabib, whose country is holding the presidency of the EU Council this semester, called for an end to repression against democratic forces in Venezuela and for that country’s authorities to respect the Barbados agreement. requested.

“Venezuela is at a crossroads. “We will continue to condemn actions that are obstacles to the democratic aspirations of Venezuelans, and especially those of the opposition,” he said.

The Belgian minister indicated that the situation of human rights and political prisoners would be closely monitored and that sanctions imposed by the EU would be reviewed in light of events in the country.

With information from EFE