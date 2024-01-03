Dollar Today: At the beginning of the week, on a holiday, the superpeso bids like this

The superpeso has depreciated by 0.46% or 8 cents against the dollar since last Friday

A new week starts this Monday, February 5, it is also a holiday, and that means an opportunity for a superweight against the dollar, which is on this day. A depreciation of 0.46% or 8 cents compared to last Friday.Or, according to information received from Bloomberg.

The superpeso is located at a wholesale price of 17.19 pesos per dollar at the beginning of the day,

Today, financial institutions and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) are closed due to the holiday declared by the Mexican Constitution.

The dollar index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the world’s other six main currencies, started with an appreciation of 0.39%. The euro declined 0.34% against the greenback, while the pound lost 0.59%.,

Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, advanced 0.5%Maintaining investor appetite.

Dollar to peso exchange rates at the main banks of Mexico today, Monday, February 5:

Edge buys sale BBVA Bancomer 16.28 17.41 banorte 16.00 17.45 citybanamex 16.57 17.59 scotiabank 15.00 18.20 Azteca Bank 16.25 17.60 Voice 16.20 17.70

Today, the best option to buy dollars – at this time of the morning – is Citibankmex and sales at BBVA BancomR.

It is important to remember this Dollar rate updated throughout the dayTherefore, if it is required for any financial performance, it is necessary to review it continuously.

