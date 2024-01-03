Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Harry Styles will disappear from TikTok

No respite for the brave. tiktok user now it has to be done Use your imagination to find captivating sounds Since the group, to put into the soundtrack of their videos and create new unique trends Universal Music announces the removal of all its artists Of social networks.

it’s a matter of ego

On the one hand, Universal Music Group (UMG, for close friends), which represents The biggest major in the music industry Whole world. Other, TikTok, Gen Z’s favorite social networkwho owe us countless debts discussions, each more confusing than the other, And in between, a Disagreements that end a historic collaborationBecause of a story… silver, for change ! In fact, it seems that both groups have not Failed to reach any agreement regarding remuneration artist’s.

UMG accused the Chinese site fill your pockets By not giving the music platform its proper value, To the detriment of writers/composers (and especially when Music represents 80% of success Of application, For its part, TikTok condemns the music group’s behavior: “ It’s sad and disappointingUniversal Music Group pursues its greed before the interests of its artists “. Well, clearly, there is sounds of two bells collidingAnd we suspect everyone is trying to do so Establish yourself as Calimero in this story…

a heartbreak for Swifties

Unfortunately, the group has the rights toAbsolutely staggering number of artistsTherefore, those who will no longer be able to benefit from the popularity potential of the platform. Among them, we find Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Rihannaweekend, harry styles, adele or even absolute superstar, Taylor Swift, In short, everyone. measures will be implemented Midnight this Wednesday 31st January, But hey, we tell ourselves this could also be an opportunity discover new artists A little less publicized, isn’t it?



