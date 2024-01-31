EU sets a date for naval mission in the Red Sea to repel attacks by Iran-backed Houthis

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs. EFE/EPA/Olivier Mathis



European Union There are plans to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea Within three weeks to help protect cargo ships against attacks by Houthi rebels Yemen The bloc’s top diplomat said Wednesday it was hindering trade and driving up prices.

EU foreign policy chief, josep borrellHe said that he wants the mission to be operational by February 17. Officials say seven EU countries are ready to provide ships or planes. belgium It has already been agreed to send one frigate. it is expected that Germany do the same.

Last week, US and British forces bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Houthi-backed Houthis. iran, It was the second time the two allies launched coordinated retaliatory strikes against the rebels’ missile-launching capabilities.

The Houthis have waged a sustained campaign of drone and missile attacks against commercial vessels since the war between Israel and Hamas began in October.But Borrell insisted the EU mission would not take part in any military strikes.

“That’s the purpose: to protect the ships. Preventing attacks against ships. Do not participate in any action against the Houthis. “Only to stop Houthi attacks”Said Borel To reporters before chairing a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.

Naval exercises of the fleets of France, Italy and Greece in the Mediterranean Sea (AFP)

Ministers were expected to decide on Wednesday which member state should lead the naval effort (France, Greece and Italy are competing for that role) and where the mission should be headquartered.

Borrell said companies are demanding action from the EU given the commercial implications of forcing merchant ships to avoid the Red Sea on their way to and from Europe.

“Many European companies asked us to do this because their business models are being hit hard due to the high rise in costs and they have to go to South Africa,” he said, referring to the alternative route being taken by commercial ships. Is.” “It is affecting prices, it is affecting inflation. Therefore, it is a natural endeavor for us to try to avoid this risk.

The destroyer USS Gravely in the Mediterranean. Seaman Gabriella Chambers/US NA/dpa



Yemen’s Shia Houthi rebels He announced this on Wednesday “Multiple naval missiles” were launched against a American destroyer in the southern Red SeaIn its “Legitimate right of self-defense” against the bombing of United States and United Kingdom,

Houthi military spokesman, Yehaya SariyaBut stated in its official account “USS Gravely” shot down a missile launched by the Houthis “Towards the Red Sea.”

He emphasized that his new attack comes “In defense of the oppressed Palestinian people” And “in the framework of the response to American-British aggression against our country.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces (as the Houthis define themselves) confirm that all American and British warships participating in the aggression against our country in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea are within our forces’ target bank and They will be attacked for the self-defense of our country, our people and our nation,” he said.

This is the first time that the Houthi rebels, backed by the Iranian regime, have spoken out in a statement “Self Defense” Against the recent bombings by the US and the United Kingdom on their missile and drone launch bases to ensure navigation in the Red Sea.

(With information from AP)