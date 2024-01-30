Emma Roberts calls ‘AHS: Delicate’ costar Kim Kardashian a ‘pro’

Kim Kardashian created an equally big splash behind the scenes of American Horror Story: Fragile As he did on screen.

“I mean, she’s amazing. She’s a professional,” Kardashian’s co-star emma roberts erupted in an interview with Excessive On Tuesday, January 23. “He’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with, and he’s just so cool. I love him very much.”

Kardashian, 43, plays Siobhan Corbin, Roberts’ Anna Victoria Alcott’s best friend and publicist, in Season 12 of the FX horror anthology. The season centers on Ana, an actress whose career takes off when she discovers she is pregnant. Instead of enjoying the joys of being pregnant, Anna fears that something evil is conspiring to stop her dreams of motherhood from coming true.

Last month, Roberts praised the series’ co-creator Ryan Murphy to cast the Kardashians in the new season, which will return in the second half of this year. “When Ryan called me and said, ‘Kim Kardashian is playing your publicist,’ I said, ‘You’ve crossed talent status,'” the actress shared in December 2023. grazia usa Main story. “I just thought it was brilliant.”

Roberts further stated that it is Murphy’s “gift” to “see things in people that they don’t see in themselves and put them in roles that no one else would put them in,” adding, “He does that because I did and he did it in such a smart way for Kim this season.

Kardashian was announced to join the cast of season 12 ahs In April 2023. “Kim is really excited for such an amazing opportunity ahs, It’s truly an honor as she gets to work with some of the most talented people in one of the most prestigious franchises,” a source exclusively revealed. us weekly those days. “She was a little nervous about taking on such an important project, (but) she knew it was something she couldn’t give up.”

Tea the kardashians star made him ahs Debuted on the show’s September 2023 season premiere, during which he uttered the NSFW first line. “Then tell Daniels to suck my pussy. “She’s not missing a single press day for an AF-king ad shoot,” Siobhan announced before turning her attention to Anna, adding, “Being better than everyone else is tiring.”

Kardashian says more outrageous lines in the first part of AHS: Delicate, including a line that makes fun of Don’t worry darlingThe infamous 2022 press tour drama. “We’re going to draw a wild card. In form of Olivia WildeSiobhan tells Anna after she faints during an awards show. “Don’t mention what happened and wait until everyone forgets to low-key gaslight people who ask and think they’re the problem. Because, you know, sexism.”

While fans wait for the new AHS:Delicate In the lead up to the premiere episode, Kardashian has already booked some new acting gigs. Netflix confirms Kardashian will produce and star in a female-centric comedy film in November 2023 fifth wheel, A month later, it was revealed that Kardashian would be teaming up with Murphy, 58, for a new Hulu legal drama in which she would star and executive produce.