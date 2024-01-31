Miami signs 5-year deal with ESPN for Caribbean Series

Miami Marlins and ESPN Reach five-year media agreement for exclusive Spanish-language rights caribbean seriesWill start in 2024.

ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will broadcast all games. Thursday, February 1 through Friday, February 9, live from the park Loan Depot in Miami.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today (Jan. 31) announced a multi-year domestic rights agreement with ESPN for exclusive Spanish-language domestic rights to the Caribbean Series, beginning in 2024. ESPN will be the Spanish-language home, and the tournament will be broadcast via ESPN Deportes and streaming on ESPN+.

“The multi-year agreement with ESPN will bring the passion and excitement of baseball to millions of homes in the Caribbean for years to come”, said Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins President of Business Operations., “With ESPN’s multiple Spanish-language platforms, the Caribbean Series will receive significant placement and awareness. Finding a national venue was a priority to increase the reach and exposure of this particular tournament.,

“For more than a decade, ESPN Deportes has showcased the best of winter baseball with our continuous coverage of the Caribbean Series”, said Oscar Ramos, vice president of Digital content and ESPN exile, “This event has been a cornerstone of our baseball offering to Latino fans and we are pleased to extend this agreement as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of ESPN Deportes this year.”

“The Miami Marlins will continue to be great partners and the agreement with ESPN is a great accomplishment for the Caribbean Series.”, said Dr. Juan Francisco Puello Herrera, Commissioner of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation. “ESPN’s Spanish-language platforms offer tremendous potential to grow the following of this prestigious tournament.”, To“In addition to establishing the Caribbean tournament as a top-tier international event.”

The Caribbean Series will take place February 1-9 at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. This year’s tournament will make history by being held at a Major League Baseball venue for the first time. With three days scheduled from 1st to 7th February, each day will be packed with action and excitement. Games are scheduled for 10:30 am, 3 pm and 8:30 pm. The semi-finals and final will be held on 8 and 9 February. Games are scheduled for 3pm and 8pm each day. All games will be available live ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, Coverage begins between game three Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico (10:30 am ET), curacao vs mexico (3:30 PM ET), Vanezuela vs dominican republic (8:30 PM ET).

With a remarkably rich history dating back to 1949, the tournament has seen many members Hall of Fame and All-Stars Participate in the Caribbean Series including Rod Carew, Miguel Cabrera, Roberto Clemente, Edgar Martinez, David Ortiz, Ivan Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa and many more. Participants competing in Miami will include the four members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela), as well as three invited teams: Curaçao, Nicaragua and Panama.

fans can watch the action ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Or experience it live at Credit Depot Park. Tickets are available here marlins.com/SDC,